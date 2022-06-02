Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Synthesio, an Ipsos company, showcases how AI is revolutionizing consumer insights at upcoming industry events in June

Synthesio, an Ipsos company, showcases how AI is revolutionizing consumer insights at upcoming industry events in June

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

NEW YORK, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As more insights and marketing teams are looking to AI for new ways to find consumer insights, Synthesio is excited to announce its participation in The Social Intelligence Lab’s Tech Demo Day, IIEX Europe in Amsterdam, and a special webinar featuring Forrester VP, Principal Analyst and artificial intelligence expert Brandon Purcell.

These events complement Synthesio’s participation in IIEX North America, where the team showcased how AI-enabled consumer intelligence (AICI) lets brands explore the consumer motivations, attitudes, and needs that drive buying decisions, and release of the firm’s new Ipsos Views report on “AI Meets Consumer Insights” – a hands-on guide that is now available for download.

“There’s a growing set of use cases for AI in the research field. There’s a particular demand for using AI for multi-source data fusion, not only enabling innovation like spotting trends and emerging consumer needs but also for automation – streamlining existing research tasks and shortening time to insights. This is why we are particularly excited to meet insight pros and social intelligence practitioners – and show them how Synthesio’s AI-enabled consumer intelligence can be a game-changer by helping them see what they are missing,” said Allen Bonde, Synthesio CMO.

Synthesio continues to help brands get the most complete, accurate, and predictive picture of consumers and markets with new features and capabilities; like the release of Topic Modeling, a machine learning-powered trend detection module that automatically scans and visualizes millions of conversations. Along with other new analytics, data sources, and services add-ons now available for clients to use with our platform, Synthesio will showcase how it’s bringing AI-powered insights to the enterprise. To hear more about these recent innovations, you can register for Tech Demo Day on June 8th-9th, IIEX Europe on June 21st-22nd, or attend our upcoming feature webinar on June 14th.

“When AI meets consumer insights, it unlocks tremendous value for research teams, marketers, and their business partners. We are excited to share what we have been building with global brands and to hear their perspectives. Having events that bring the marketing and research communities together and spark new connections is why live conferences are so missed and will never go away. We’re very excited to do our own meetups and events in the second half of 2022 as well,” added Heath Podvesker, Synthesio CEO.

About Synthesio

Synthesio, an Ipsos company, is a global leader in AI-enabled consumer intelligence. Our hybrid offering provides companies, brands, and agencies with the most complete, accurate, and predictive picture of their markets and buyers. Our AICI platform, powered by the most advanced natural language understanding and AI algorithms, supports the broadest set of online and offline data sources and fully leverages Ipsos’ award-winning analytical frameworks. Synthesio was founded in 2006 and has offices in New York, Paris, London, Singapore, and Brussels.

Not available in June but keen on seeing our AI-enabled consumer intelligence platform in action? Book your demo!

Press Contact
Aurore Legentil
alegentil@synthesio.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.