New York, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Synthetic Beta-Carotene market has experienced notable growth in recent years, driven by an increased consumer focus on health and well-being. This trend is coupled with a growing demand for natural colorants within the food and beverage industry. Synthetic Beta-Carotene market, recognized as a provitamin a carotenoid, has become a crucial ingredient across various applications, leading to its widespread adoption across diverse sectors. The global synthetic beta-carotene market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 395.3 million by the end of 2033, with an estimated value of US$ 228.5 million in 2023, marking a 5.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Synthetic beta-carotene is found in crystalline powder form, comprising trans-beta-carotene along with possible traces of other carotenoids and cis-isomers. The extraction of beta-carotene involves both chemically synthesized processes and obtaining it from natural sources like fungi, algae, fruits, and vegetables.

The increasing awareness of the potential benefits of carotenoids in preventing conditions such as heart disease, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and the treatment of eye disorders has driven the global demand for beta-carotene. This demand is further boosted by a growing preference for multifunctional dietary supplements, influencing the market positively in both developed and developing countries.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 228.5 Million Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 395.3 Million Growth Rate – CAGR 5.6% CAGR Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 No. of Pages 247 Pages Market Segmentation Form
End Use
Region

End Use

Region Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Allied Biotech Corporation

Arshine Natural & Nutrition

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Divis Laboratories Ltd.

Döhler GmbH

Kingherbs Limited

Koninklijke DSM NV

Dynamics Influencing the Beta-Carotene Market

Drivers:

Growing Health Consciousness

The expanding consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with beta-carotene is propelling the market’s growth. Beta-carotene, recognized for its robust antioxidant properties and its essential role as a precursor to vitamin A, is acknowledged for promoting vision, reinforcing the immune system, and enhancing overall well-being. With an increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare and a rising demand for natural and nutritional supplements, the beta-carotene market is experiencing a notable upswing.

Restraints in the Global Beta-Carotene Market

Availability of Alternatives

The beta-carotene market encounters potential challenges due to the abundance of alternative food colorants and sources of vitamin A, both natural and synthetic. This plethora of options enables consumers and manufacturers to opt for substitutes, potentially impacting the demand for beta-carotene in specific applications. Market players need to carefully assess this competition from alternatives when gauging the growth potential of the beta-carotene market.

Opportunities in the Beta-Carotene Market:

Amidst the dynamic landscape of the Beta-Carotene market, several opportunities have emerged, presenting avenues for growth and innovation. One noteworthy opportunity lies in the rising consumer awareness and demand for health-focused products. The increasing acknowledgment of beta-carotene’s health benefits, such as its antioxidant properties and role as a provitamin A source, creates an environment conducive to product development and market expansion.

Furthermore, the growing trend towards natural and plant-based ingredients opens doors for market players to explore and capitalize on the demand for beta-carotene derived from natural sources like algae, fruits, and vegetables. The shift towards clean label products and a preference for transparent ingredient lists provide an opportunity for manufacturers to showcase the natural origin and nutritional value of beta-carotene in their offerings.

The multifunctional attributes of beta-carotene, spanning applications in food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, present another avenue for market growth. Manufacturers can tailor their product offerings to cater to the specific needs of each industry, providing a diverse range of application-specific beta-carotene solutions.

As the global market dynamics evolve, strategic collaborations and research into innovative extraction technologies can position companies to harness emerging opportunities. By staying attuned to consumer preferences and industry trends, market players can unlock new potentials in the Beta-Carotene market, contributing to sustained growth and competitiveness.

Market Trends:

An observable trend in the worldwide Beta-Carotene Market revolves around the escalating consumer inclination towards natural and plant-derived ingredients across diverse industries. Beta-carotene, a pigment abundantly present in fruits and vegetables, is gaining favor for its innate origin and associated health advantages. Consumers have become increasingly discerning about the components in their food, beverages, and personal care products, propelling the demand for natural alternatives. Given its antioxidant properties and provitamin A activity, beta-carotene is in high demand as both a natural colorant and a nutritional supplement.

The surge in clean label products and the heightened emphasis on health and wellness are pivotal factors driving the global demand for beta-carotene. In response to this shift, manufacturers are intensifying efforts to procure top-quality beta-carotene from natural sources such as algae, fruits, and vegetables. Additionally, they are diversifying their product offerings, tailoring beta-carotene solutions to meet the specific requirements of various industries, including food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Top 8 Key Players in the Beta-Carotene Market:

DSM Nutritional Products: A global leader in nutrition, DSM Nutritional Products is renowned for its innovative solutions, including a significant presence in the production and supply of beta-carotene. Their commitment to quality and sustainability has established them as a key player in the market. BASF SE: As a prominent chemical company, BASF SE has a strong foothold in the beta-carotene market. Their diverse portfolio and emphasis on research and development contribute to their influential role in providing beta-carotene solutions across various industries. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S: Specializing in natural ingredient solutions, Chr. Hansen is a key player in the beta-carotene market. Their focus on natural sourcing aligns with the growing consumer demand for plant-based and clean label products. Döhler Group: Döhler Group stands out as a global producer and supplier of natural ingredients, including beta-carotene. Their commitment to sustainable practices and comprehensive product offerings positions them as a significant player in the market. Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.: Zhejiang Medicine is a notable player with expertise in pharmaceuticals, health products, and bio-fermentation. Their involvement in the beta-carotene market reflects their dedication to providing high-quality ingredients for various applications. Lycored Ltd.: Renowned for its natural color and ingredient solutions, Lycored plays a vital role in the beta-carotene market. Their focus on enhancing the nutritional profile of products aligns with the industry’s growing emphasis on health and wellness. Naturex S.A. (Givaudan): Operating as part of Givaudan, Naturex specializes in plant-based natural ingredients, including beta-carotene. Their comprehensive range of offerings caters to the diverse needs of the food and beverage, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. Sensient Technologies Corporation: Sensient Technologies is a global player known for its expertise in flavors, colors, and other natural ingredients. Their presence in the beta-carotene market reflects their commitment to providing high-quality solutions for a variety of applications.

These key players, with their industry expertise, technological advancements, and commitment to quality, collectively shape and drive the dynamic landscape of the Beta-Carotene market.

Report Segmentation and Scope:

The global market for beta-carotene undergoes segmentation based on nature, end-use, and geographical regions. In terms of nature, the beta-carotene market divides into natural and synthetic categories. The end-use segmentation encompasses food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, personal care, and other applications.

Geographically, the market is categorized into North America (comprising the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (encompassing Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (including Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (covering South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South & Central America (incorporating Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America).

Segmental Analysis:

Within the nature segmentation, the beta-carotene market distinguishes between natural and synthetic sources. The synthetic segment commands a substantial market share, whereas the natural segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. The prevalence of synthetic beta-carotene is attributed to its easy availability and simpler production processes.

However, the burgeoning demand for natural and clean-label products across various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, personal care, and others, propels the increasing demand for natural beta-carotene.

Regional Analysis: Unveiling Beta-Carotene Market Dynamics across the Globe

The beta-carotene market is categorized into five primary regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the predominant force in the global beta-carotene market. Following closely, Europe stands as the second significant contributor, while substantial growth is anticipated in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.

In North America, various factors converge to drive the demand for beta-carotene. Firstly, the escalating awareness and focus on health and well-being among consumers have spurred a heightened interest in nutritional supplements and fortified foods. Secondly, the prevalence of lifestyle-related health issues, including concerns related to skin protection and cardiovascular health, has fueled the demand for antioxidants like beta-carotene. Consumers actively seek products that provide multifaceted health benefits, leading to increased demand for supplements and foods containing beta-carotene. Consequently, these factors are poised to propel market growth in the region.

