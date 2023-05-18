SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After record-setting investment peaks in FY 2020 and 2021 for synthetic biology, the field raised $10.3 billion in 2022. While this is still a considerable drop in investment from the previous years, this phenomenon was not isolated to synthetic biology and was experienced across all startup sectors. The first quarter of 2023 showed encouraging data showing steady growth in various sectors of synthetic biology.

“This is a crucial period for the global synthetic biology market, with billions of dollars in investment and a heightened demand for bio-based products, further driven by the Biden-Harris Administration pro-bioeconomy policy agenda focused on advancing American biotechnology and biomanufacturing,” noted John Cumbers, Ph.D., founder and CEO of SynBioBeta. “Reading, writing, and editing of DNA along with the designing, building, and testing of biological circuits continues to show growth in the US and global bioeconomy.”

The report revealed that Bio-CAD (computer-aided design), which includes software tools for bioengineering used for the design and simulation of biological tissues, metabolic pathways, gene expression, and modeling of other biological processes and structures, saw a significant increase in investment for Q1 of 2023 from the previous period. Additionally, investment in gene synthesis and sequencing showed similar trends.

Various aspects of the global bioeconomy and biotechnology investment will be discussed at the upcoming SynBioBeta 2023 Global Synthetic Biology Conference , which will gather over 2,000 of the world’s most innovative thinkers together to bring the future of biology to life, making it the largest industry event of its kind to date. The conference will take place May 23-25, 2023, at the Oakland Marriott, California.

To register for the conference, please visit https://www.synbiobeta.com

To download a copy of the SynBioBeta Investor Report, please visit: https://www.synbiobeta.com/attend/synbiobeta-2023/2023-synbiobeta-investment-report

About SynBioBeta

SynBioBeta is the premier innovation network for biological engineers, investors, innovators, and entrepreneurs passionate about using biology to build a better, more sustainable world. We host The Global Synthetic Biology Conference each year, highlighting the innovative developments in synthetic biology that transform how we fuel, heal, and feed the world.

Media Contact:

Lynda Starr for SynBioBeta

lynda.starr@topagency.com