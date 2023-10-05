The synthetic diamond market is expanding due to increased demand in industrial applications like cutting, drilling, and grinding, driven by its exceptional hardness and durability.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The synthetic diamond market was estimated to have acquired US$ 21.4 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 6.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031; the market is likely to gain US$ 43.7 billion .

Synthetic diamonds’ extreme hardness, coupled with their unique biocompatibility, makes them ideal for use in medical and scientific instruments. They are being explored for applications in surgical tools, high-precision imaging equipment, and even drug delivery systems.

Synthetic diamonds containing nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers are gaining attention in quantum computing research. NV centers enable the manipulation of individual quantum states, potentially revolutionizing computing power and encryption methods.

Diamonds have the potential to play a significant role in renewable energy technologies. They can be used as durable and efficient components in solar panels, fuel cells, and even as a means of energy storage through diamond-based batteries.

While synthetic diamonds have been available in the jewelry market, there is an emerging trend towards sustainable and ethically sourced gems, positioning synthetic diamonds as a viable option for eco-conscious consumers.

Diamonds are coveted for their extreme durability and resistance to harsh environments. They could find use in space exploration, serving as protective coatings, lenses, or even as components in spacecraft.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Powder is the dominating product in the synthetic diamond market, serving as the versatile and widely used form for various applications.

High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) is the dominating manufacturing process in the synthetic diamond market, ensuring high quality, large-scale production.

Polished diamonds dominate the synthetic diamond market, catering to a wide range of industries and consumer applications, including jewelry and technology.

Among various applications in the synthetic diamond market, high-end electronics dominate, benefiting from the diamond’s exceptional thermal conductivity and electrical properties.

Market Trends for Synthetic Diamonds

Synthetic diamonds are increasingly used for military optics and aerospace components, with their hardness and durability meeting rigorous standards.

In the mining and drilling industries, synthetic diamonds find applications in bits and cutting tools, enhancing efficiency and longevity.

The market sees growth in sensors and scanning applications, where synthetic diamonds are used for high-precision measurement and detection.

In the automotive sector, synthetic diamonds are used in cutting and grinding tools for manufacturing critical components.

Synthetic diamonds are used in water treatment processes, particularly for desalination, due to their excellent corrosion resistance and longevity.

Market for Synthetic Diamonds: Regional Outlook

In North America, particularly the United States, robust research and development activities and a thriving high-tech sector fuel demand for synthetic diamonds in electronics and defense applications.

Europe, with its strong industrial base and focus on precision engineering, sees substantial growth in synthetic diamond usage, especially in cutting and machining tools.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is positioned as a significant manufacturing hub for electronics and automotive industries, driving a substantial market for synthetic diamonds. China and India, in particular, are key players, showcasing growing demand for synthetic diamonds in various applications.

Global Synthetic Diamond Market: Key Players

Both established players characterize the competitive landscape in the synthetic diamond market and emerging companies vying for market share. Leading manufacturers like Element Six, ALROSA, and De Beers dominate with their expertise in diamond synthesis and a wide range of industrial applications. Emerging players are focusing on technological innovations and sustainable practices to gain a foothold in the market.

Partnerships and collaborations between synthetic diamond producers and end-user industries, such as electronics and manufacturing, play a pivotal role in shaping competitiveness. As demand continues to surge across diverse sectors, competition intensifies, fostering innovation and quality improvements in synthetic diamond production.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global synthetic diamond market:

Element Six

Applied Diamond Inc.

Scio Diamond Technology Corporation

Tomei Diamond Co. Ltd.

Pure Grown Diamonds

New Diamond Technology, LLC

Washington Diamonds Corporation

CENTAURUS Technologies Inc.

Crystallume

ILJIN Co. Ltd.

Heyaru Group

IIa Technologies Pte. Ltd.

New Diamond Era

DIAMOND FOUNDRY INC.

SedKrist GmbH

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co. Ltd.

Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond Co. LTD.

Product Portfolio

Element Six offers a comprehensive product portfolio, including synthetic diamond solutions for cutting, drilling, and grinding in industrial applications. Their advanced technology and expertise drive innovation in the field.

Applied Diamond Inc. specializes in high-quality synthetic diamond products, catering to various industries. Their portfolio includes precision machining tools, diamond coatings, and solutions for demanding cutting and grinding applications.

Scio Diamond Technology Corporation focuses on creating lab-grown diamonds for luxury jewelry and high-tech applications. Their product portfolio comprises premium-quality, ethically sourced synthetic diamonds with exceptional brilliance and purity.

Global Synthetic Diamond Market Segmentation

Product

Bort

Dust

Grit

Powder

Stone

Manufacturing Process

High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT)

Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD)

Type

Polished

Rough

Application

Gem

Heat Sinks / Exchangers

High-end Electronics

Laser & X-ray

Machining and Cutting Tools

Surgical Machinery

Water Treatment

Quantum Computing

Optical

Sensors & Scanning

Medical

Electricals

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

