Global Market Study on Synthetic Gypsum: Increasing Demand from Drywall/Plasterboard Manufacturers Driving Growth

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Synthetic Gypsum Market of has reported a valuation of US$ 2.35 Billion in 2023 and The global Synthetic Gypsum Market is estimated to reach a revenue of US$ 3.95 Billion in 2033, registering a healthy CAGR of around 5.3% in the global market.

The increasing demand for synthetic gypsum as an alternative to natural gypsum, owing to its eco-friendliness and cost-effectiveness, is driving the market growth.

Synthetic gypsum is a byproduct of various industrial processes, including power generation, cement production, and chemical manufacturing. It is produced by the flue gas desulfurization (FGD) process, which involves the removal of sulfur dioxide from the flue gas emitted by power plants and other industries. Synthetic gypsum has similar properties to natural gypsum and is widely used in various applications, such as cement, wallboard, and agriculture.

Market Drivers:

The synthetic gypsum market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly and cost-effective building materials. Synthetic gypsum is considered a sustainable alternative to natural gypsum as it reduces the need for mining and transportation of natural gypsum, which can have a significant impact on the environment. Additionally, synthetic gypsum is less expensive than natural gypsum, which makes it a preferred choice among construction companies.

Another factor driving the market growth is the increasing demand for cement and wallboard in the construction industry. Synthetic gypsum is widely used in the production of cement and wallboard, owing to its superior properties such as high strength, low density, and good workability.

Market Restraints:

One of the major challenges faced by the synthetic gypsum market is the availability of alternative materials such as fly ash and slag, which can also be used as a substitute for natural gypsum. Additionally, the quality of synthetic gypsum can vary depending on the source and the production process, which can affect its suitability for various applications.

Synthetic Gypsum Market Strategies

Product innovation: Companies in the synthetic gypsum market can focus on product innovation to differentiate themselves from competitors. This can involve developing new formulations or improving existing ones to better meet the needs of customers.

Strategic partnerships: Companies can form strategic partnerships with other players in the market to enhance their product offerings or improve their distribution channels. Partnerships can also help companies expand their geographical reach and gain access to new markets.

Marketing and advertising: Effective marketing and advertising strategies can help companies build brand awareness and increase their market share. This can involve targeted advertising campaigns, social media marketing, and other promotional activities.

Cost optimization: Companies can focus on optimizing their production processes to reduce costs and improve their profit margins. This can involve using more efficient equipment, streamlining operations, and improving supply chain management.

Environmental sustainability: Synthetic gypsum is often marketed as a more environmentally sustainable alternative to natural gypsum. Companies can leverage this aspect of their products to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Geographic expansion: Companies can explore opportunities to expand their operations into new geographic markets. This can involve identifying areas with high demand for synthetic gypsum and establishing new production facilities or distribution channels.

Strategic acquisitions: Companies can consider acquiring other players in the market to expand their product offerings, increase their market share, or gain access to new technologies or production facilities.

Competitive Landscape

LafargeHolcim

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A

National Gypsum Properties LLC

Knauf Gips KG

Boral limited

PABCO Building Products, LLC

USG Corporation

American Gypsum

FEECO International, Inc.

Synthetic Material LLC

Georgia Pacific Gypsum LLC

Gyptec IBERICA

Delta Gypsum

In line with this, in March 2020, Knauf AG announced plans for a second gypsum wallboard production line in Bukhara, Bukhara region. The plans also include an investment of US$ 2.4 Mn in an additional gypsum mixture line at its Bukharagips plant.

Segmentation:

Based on type, the synthetic gypsum market is segmented into FGD gypsum, phosphogypsum, and others. FGD gypsum is the largest segment, accounting for over 70% of the market share in 2022.

Based on application, the market is segmented into cement, wallboard, agriculture, and others. Wallboard is the largest application segment, accounting for over 50% of the market share in 2022.

Regional Analysis:

The synthetic gypsum market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is the largest market, accounting for over 40% of the market share in 2022. The growth in the Asia Pacific market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for construction materials in countries such as China and India. North America and Europe are also significant markets, owing to the presence of established construction and cement industries in the region.

Synthetic Gypsum Market Opportunities

Increasing demand for eco-friendly building materials : The increasing awareness about environmental sustainability and the need for eco-friendly construction materials is expected to drive the demand for synthetic gypsum in the coming years. Synthetic gypsum is considered a sustainable alternative to natural gypsum as it reduces the need for mining and transportation of natural gypsum.

: The increasing awareness about environmental sustainability and the need for eco-friendly construction materials is expected to drive the demand for synthetic gypsum in the coming years. Synthetic gypsum is considered a sustainable alternative to natural gypsum as it reduces the need for mining and transportation of natural gypsum. Growth in the construction industry : The growth in the construction industry, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India, is expected to drive the demand for synthetic gypsum. The increasing demand for affordable housing and infrastructure development is expected to boost the demand for synthetic gypsum in the construction sector.

: The growth in the construction industry, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India, is expected to drive the demand for synthetic gypsum. The increasing demand for affordable housing and infrastructure development is expected to boost the demand for synthetic gypsum in the construction sector. Expansion of production capacities : Many companies in the synthetic gypsum market are expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand for their products. This presents an opportunity for companies to increase their market share and gain a competitive edge in the market.

: Many companies in the synthetic gypsum market are expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand for their products. This presents an opportunity for companies to increase their market share and gain a competitive edge in the market. Technological advancements : The development of new technologies for synthetic gypsum production and processing is expected to drive the growth of the market. Companies can leverage these technological advancements to improve the quality and consistency of their products, reduce production costs, and increase efficiency.

: The development of new technologies for synthetic gypsum production and processing is expected to drive the growth of the market. Companies can leverage these technological advancements to improve the quality and consistency of their products, reduce production costs, and increase efficiency. Government initiatives : Governments in various countries are promoting the use of sustainable construction materials, which is expected to drive the demand for synthetic gypsum. Companies can leverage government incentives and subsidies to expand their operations and increase their market share.

: Governments in various countries are promoting the use of sustainable construction materials, which is expected to drive the demand for synthetic gypsum. Companies can leverage government incentives and subsidies to expand their operations and increase their market share. Increasing demand for agricultural applications : Synthetic gypsum is also used in agriculture as a soil conditioner and fertilizer. The increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices is expected to drive the demand for synthetic gypsum in the agriculture sector.

: Synthetic gypsum is also used in agriculture as a soil conditioner and fertilizer. The increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices is expected to drive the demand for synthetic gypsum in the agriculture sector. Strategic partnerships and collaborations: Companies in the synthetic gypsum market can explore opportunities to form strategic partnerships and collaborations with other players in the market to enhance their product offerings and improve their distribution channels. This can help companies expand their geographical reach and gain access to new markets.

