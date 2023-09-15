Unique Properties of Synthetic Gypsum to Accelerate Global Sales

Rockville , Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a competitive intelligence provider and market research firm, the global synthetic gypsum market is estimated to hold a valuation of US$ 1.56 Bn in 2022, and further expand at CAGR of 3.4% over the assessment period of 2022 to 2032. Market growth is mainly due to the sustainability of synthetic gypsum coupled with its numerous properties and benefits.

The market is expected to gain traction and reach sales worth US$ 2.17 Billion by the end of 2032.

Synthetic gypsum consumes less water and energy, and is useful due to the limited resource of natural gypsum. Synthetic gypsum is sustainable and a green product that can be used to create a product repeatedly. It is inherently fire-resistant and offers a high qualitative solution to prevent the spread of fires in buildings.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7287

Technologies have evolved over the years to include innovative properties, such as acoustic properties. Gypsum reduces unwanted noise from outside a building or from other internal spaces. It acts as a barrier and provides effective sound insulation. In addition to this, it also carries thermal properties to reduce heating costs.

The trend towards sustainable construction is on the rise in the market. High-quality, environmentally-sound, recyclable, energy-efficient, and safer-to-use products, coupled with no emissions, are gaining traction these days. This is likely to propel market demand for synthetic gypsum over the coming years.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2032) US$ 2.17 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 3.4% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 58 Tables No. of Figures 85 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Under type, FGD gypsum is likely to hold a market share of 37.2% by the end of 2032.

Based on application, drywall and cement are likely to enjoy market shares of around 58.9% and 22.4%, by 2032, respectively

Flurogypsum type segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period of 2022–2032.

Based on region, demand for synthetic gypsum is expected to increase at CAGRs of 3.5% and 3.1% in North America and Europe, respectively, over the forecast period.

Together, North America and Europe are likely to represent over 58% of the overall market share in 2022.

“Several economic and environmental benefits offered by synthetic gypsum is expected to increase its consumption over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

USG Corporation

Delta Gypsum, LLC

National Gypsum Services Company

Synthetic Materials

Knauf Gips KG

American Gypsum Company, LLC

PABCO Building Products LLC

Saint-Gobain Gyproc

Boral Limited

FEECO International, Inc.

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC

Other Market Players

Market Developments

Companies manufacturing synthetic gypsum are focusing on enhancing their market share and are also offering innovative, efficient, and sustainable gypsum-based solutions, which is thereby accelerating the growth of the market.

Market participants are improving their brand presence through aggressive promotional activities. Market frontrunners have captured significant market share through robust distribution networks and integrated sales channels, avoiding margin leakage. Long-term partnerships across sales channels have enabled market players to generate consistency in demand.

Prominent players in the market are focusing on product development, acquisitions, joint ventures, investments, and strategic alliances as key growth strategies to enhance their presence in the synthetic gypsum market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7287

Synthetic Gypsum Industry Research by Category

by Type: FGD Gypsum Flurogypsum Phosphosypsum Citrogypsum Other Types

by Application: Drywall Cement Soil Amendment Other Applications

by Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, presents an impartial analysis of the global synthetic gypsum market, in its new report, presenting historical market data for the years 2017-2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by type (FGD gypsum, flurogypsum, phosphosypsum, citrogypsum, and other types) and application (drywall, cement, soil amendment, and other applications), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Gypsum Board Market: The market for gypsum boards is set to expand at an exceptional CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Plasterboard Market: Demand for plasterboards is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033.

Acrylates Copolymer Market: Worldwide demand for acrylates copolymers is expected to reach US$ 20 billion by 2033.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.