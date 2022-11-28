The partnership will enable Zenlayer to tokenize excess bandwidth and offer it on demand through Syntropy’s blockchain-based Open Bandwidth Exchange (OBX).

Palo Alto, CA, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syntropy, a Web3 network software company, partners with Zenlayer, a massively distributed edge cloud service provider, aiming to provide enhanced network capacity to global Web3 network users.

Under the agreement, Zenlayer will bring its edge infrastructure to the Syntropy network through the Open Bandwidth Exchange (OBX), giving Syntropy’s users access to instantly scalable, high-performing network services in emerging global markets across Asia, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Optimized bandwidth will become available to everyone who is looking for the fastest Internet connection to power their services. Syntropy’s native NOIA token will be used as a medium of exchange on the OBX marketplace, allowing Zenlayer to tokenize its networking infrastructure, making it one of the first precedents in the industry to tokenize bandwidth.

This ecosystem will provide the best customer experience for Syntropy’s users due to the opportunity to choose the most suitable connection. Zenlayer will set up and manage DARP (Distributed Autonomous Routing Protocol) nodes at strategic locations of its network. DARP is the protocol Syntropy developed to route data around public Internet congestions, providing the best paths for Syntropy clients’ traffic – the lowest latency, the lowest packet loss, and the most negligible jitter. All connections are secured through native end-to-end encryption.

A world leader in edge cloud, Zenlayer has the most distributed and hyperconnected infrastructure in the world’s fastest-growing economic regions, operating more than 270 Points of Presence across 45+ countries. Zenlayer will join the OBX infrastructure on the supply side and act as one of the founding members of OBX, contributing to the robust pace of the Web3 industry.

Mr. Domas Povilauskas, Co-founder & CEO of Syntropy, said, “We are proud to lay the first steps in the Web3 industry to tokenize bandwidth. Industry giants such as Zenlayer are brave enough to join the supply side of OBX with their vast infrastructure resources. This represents a tremendous step towards establishing an industry-standard settlement layer for bandwidth on demand.”

“We are delighted to team up with Syntropy in tackling some of the biggest challenges faced by web3 network users today.” said Joe Zhu, Founder & CEO of Zenlayer. “Our massively distributed edge infrastructure, combined with Syntropy’s first-of-its-kind protocol, will radically augment the network scalability and bandwidth efficiency for Web3, paving the way for massive dApp deployments in the near future.”

About Syntropy

Syntropy is building the next generation of the Internet infrastructure to make it ready for Web3. The open project is making the Internet quicker, more secure and reliable, and managed by its users while helping internet and telecommunications companies decrease latency, improve performance and save resources. Syntropy’s distributed autonomous routing protocol (DARP) connects data centers across the globe and routes the data optimally while preserving privacy through native end-to-end encryption. Syntropy is already used by FTSE 100 companies. Syntropy was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and engineers who launched thriving data center and communications companies who faced the critical shortcoming of the current internet infrastructure and wanted to improve upon it. The company is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please visit www.syntropynet.com

About Zenlayer

Zenlayer is a massively distributed edge cloud provider, operating more than 270 Points of Presence across 45+ countries. Businesses utilize Zenlayer’s on-demand cloud compute and networking services to deploy and run applications at the edge. Zenlayer enables organizations to instantly improve real-time digital experiences at scale. Visit us online at www.zenlayer.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter: Zenlayer.

CONTACT: Emilis Klybas Marketing Lead Syntropy emilis (at) syntropynet.com