Syria condemns killing of Iran’s Soleimani: state news agency

Syria strongly condemns the “treacherous, criminal American aggression” that led to the killing of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, state news agency SANA cited a foreign ministry source as saying on Friday.
