Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem on Saturday demanded an immediate withdrawal of all U.S. and Turkish troops from his country and warned that Syrian government forces had the right to take countermeasures if they refused.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Syria demands withdrawal of U.S., Turkish forces, warns of countermeasures - September 28, 2019
- Legal setback for Trump administration plan to speed some deportations - September 28, 2019
- Afghan presidential vote held in relative calm, but turnout low - September 28, 2019