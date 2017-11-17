Syria toxic gas inquiry to end after Russia again blocks U.N. renewal

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – An international investigation into who is to blame for chemical weapons attacks in Syria will end on Friday after Russia blocked for the third time in a month attempts at the United Nations to renew the inquiry, which Moscow has slammed as flawed.
