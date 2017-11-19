Syrian army, allies take back Albu Kamal from Islamic State

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The Syrian army and its allies took complete control over Albu Kamal, Islamic State’s last significant town in Syria, a military news service run by Hezbollah said on Sunday.
