Syrian army splinters rebel enclave in Ghouta onslaught

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The Syrian army broke apart the rebel enclave in eastern Ghouta on Sunday, cutting off two major towns from the rest of the area, state media said, after a fierce battle waged under cover of an unrelenting bombardment.
