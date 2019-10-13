Syrian army to deploy along Turkish border in deal with Kurdish-led forces

The Syrian army will deploy along the length of the border with Turkey in an agreement with the Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria to help repel a Turkish offensive, the Kurdish-led administration said on Sunday.
