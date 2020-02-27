Syrian government forces launch bid to take back Saraqeb town – Turkish official

Syrian government forces backed by Russian air power have launched an operation aimed at taking back the pivotal town of Saraqeb in northwest Syria from Turkey-backed rebels, a Turkish official said on Thursday.
