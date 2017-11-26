Syrian government push for Damascus rebel enclave kills at least 23

BEIRUT (Reuters) – An intensifying push by the Syrian government and allied forces to take the last major rebel stronghold near the capital Damascus killed at least 23 people on Sunday and injured many, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
