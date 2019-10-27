Syrian Kurdish forces say leaving Turkish border area, Damascus welcomes move

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Sunday it had agreed to withdraw more than 30 km (19 miles) from the Turkish border, an announcement welcomed by Damascus which said Turkey should now end its “aggression” in northeast Syria.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. raid on Baghdadi was staged from airbase in western Iraq: source - October 27, 2019
- Russian Defense Ministry: we are unaware of alleged assistance in Baghdadi operation: RIA - October 27, 2019
- Factbox: World reacts to announcement of Islamic State leader Baghdadi’s death - October 27, 2019