Syrian Observatory: 100 people escape camp holding Islamic State relatives

Around 100 people – women affiliated with Islamic State and their children – have escaped from a camp guarded by Syrian Kurdish-led security forces in northern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- SDF: Not enough guards at Syria camp holding Islamic State families - October 13, 2019
- Monitor: 104 SDF fighters killed battling Turkish attack - October 13, 2019
- China’s Xi warns attempts to divide China will end in ‘shuttered bones’ - October 13, 2019