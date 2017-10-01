Syrian Observatory: Islamic State captures town from government

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday that Islamic State fighters had seized control of the town of al-Qaryatayn in Homs province, part of a wider counterattack by the jihadists as they resist a fierce offensive in eastern Syria.
