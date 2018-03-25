Syrian rebels Jaish al-Islam refuse to leave Ghouta: spokesman

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Jaish al-Islam, the last rebel faction in control of territory in eastern Ghouta, said on Sunday it would not withdraw to other opposition-held parts of Syria as other rebel groups have done under deals negotiated with Syrian government ally Russia.
