Syria’s Assad visits army in eastern Ghouta as rebels in talks

BEIRUT/AMMAN (Reuters) – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday visited Syrian soldiers who appear close to defeating the last major opposition foothold near Damascus and met some of the many thousands of people uprooted during the government offensive.
