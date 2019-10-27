The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Sunday they had worked with the United States on a “successful” operation against Islamic State, in an apparent reference to reports that IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have been killed in a U.S. military operation in Syria.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Defying crackdown, hundreds of Iraqis protest for third day - October 27, 2019
- Syria’s Kurdish-led SDF says worked with U.S. on successful anti-Islamic State operation - October 27, 2019
- Hong Kong protesters in standoff with police after tear gas breaks up rally - October 27, 2019