The commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Sunday a “successful operation” resulted from joint intelligence work with the United States, in an apparent reference to reports that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have been killed in a U.S. military operation in Syria.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Syria’s Kurdish-led SDF says worked with U.S. on ‘successful, historic operation’ - October 27, 2019
- Hong Kong protesters on the move after tear gas breaks up harbor-front rally - October 27, 2019
- Iraqi state TV airs footage of raid on Baghdadi - October 27, 2019