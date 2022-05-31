Syringes Market Expected to Surpass a Valuation of US$ 49.2 Bn By The End of 2032 With CAGR Of 9.1% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Companies Profiled in Syringes Market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Braun Medical Inc., Schott AG, and DWK Life Sciences

NEWARK, Del, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global syringes market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 49.2 Bn by the end of 2032. Availability of syringes in different capacities such as small volume syringe, medium volume syringe, and large volume syringe is propelling the demand in the market. These syringes are used by various end users such as hospitals, research laboratories, drug manufacturing, and clinical research. It is the best suitable solution for injecting or withdrawing the fluid from the body. With growing demand for disposable syringes and reusable syringes, demand in the market is expected to propel.

Furthermore, disposable syringes are preferred by healthcare professional due to the increasing awareness about the diseases caused by the usage of the same or repeated syringe. Hence, the rising intake of disposable vaccines along with the development of new vaccines is driving the demand for syringes across the globe.

Future Market Insights forecasts that there are various opportunities for syringe manufacturers due to the rise in usage of the syringe in the healthcare sector

Request Sample Report@ https://www.futur emarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14292

Key Takeaways

The plastic syringe segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period due to the increasing use of disposable syringe.

By product type, the disposable syringe segment is anticipated to remain the leading segment, accounting for over 88% of the market share and creating an incremental opportunity of US$ ~25.3 Bn.

Based on end use, the hospital segment followed by the clinical research segment is projected to account for significant share.

Sales of syringes in hospitals and clinical research will surpass US$ 23.7 Bn during 2022-2032.

North America, Europe, and East Asia are showcasing highest demand for syringes. These segments are projected to hold approximately a 2/3rd of the market by the end of 2032.

“Need for disposable solutions in hospitals to withdraw and inject fluid or drug is propelling the demand for plastic disposable syringes. To capitalize on this, innovation in syringes is on card. This is expected to create opportunities for companies operating in the market,” says an FMI analyst.

Expansion of Healthcare & Medical Sector to Generate High Demand for Syringes

The healthcare & medical sector across the globe is expanding due to the spread of various viruses & diseases. Besides this, the people are getting more health-conscious which is resulting in more usage of healthcare facilities and services.

The expansion of healthcare and medical sector is expected to propel the demand for syringes. Also, the small scale healthcare facilities are emerging to cater for the growing number of patients which is creating incremental growth opportunities for the syringe market.

Besides this, the government in several countries is also focusing on expanding the healthcare facilities to improve the treatment of patients, thereby, augmenting the sales of syringes. Additionally, development of new drugs across the globe will bolster the demand in the syringe market.

Rise in Blood Collection Center Creating Growth Opportunity for the Syringes Market

The blood collection centers use a syringe to withdraw blood samples from the patient’s body to examine the spread or impact of caused virus or disease. The spread of the COVID-19 virus resulted in high demand for a blood collection center to examine the spread of the virus on the lungs blood is been collected. This rise in the demand for blood collection centers creating growth opportunity for the syringe market.

The increase in blood collection centers is anticipated to create market growth opportunities for the syringe during the forecast period.

Ask Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-14292

Impact of COVID-19 on Syringes Market

The global syringes market experienced a positive impact of COVID-19 due to the rise in production and consumption of vaccines to curb the spread of the virus which bolster the sales of the syringe across the globe. The COVID-19 vaccine getting compulsory for the population to supplement the sales of the syringe. Also, the massive vaccination drives push the demand for the syringe. The development of a new vaccine for the COVID-19 virus creates a growth opportunity for the syringes market.

Moreover, government decision of the first dose then the second dose, and the booster dose is fuelling the demand for the syringe. The key players operating in the syringe market are focusing on increasing their production capacity to meet the increasing demand for the syringe. The government also offered subsidies and support for the production of the syringe to avoid the shortage of the syringe. Thus, the COVID-19 bolster the sales of syringe across the globe.

Syringes Market Landscape

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Braun Medical Inc., Schott AG, and DWK Life Sciences are the top players operating in the syringe market. Furthermore, Cardinal Health Inc., Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd., and CHEMI S.P.A. are also noticeable players in the market. The Tier 1 players in the market hold 10-15% in the global syringe market.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Syringes Market Demand Analysis 2015–2021 and Forecast, 2022–2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Mn Units) Analysis, 2015–2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Mn Units) Projections, 2022–2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Syringes Market – Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis

6.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

TOC Continue…

Request TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-14292

Syringes Market by Category

By Material:

Glass Syringes

Plastic Syringes

By Syringe Type:

Disposable Syringes

Reusable Syringes

By Capacity:

Small Volume Syringes (1-10 ml)

Medium Volume Syringes (11-20 ml)

Large Volume Syringes (Above 20ml)

By End Use:

Hospitals

Research laboratories

Drug Manufacturing

Clinical Research

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Packaging

Biodegradable Packaging Market – Manufacturers are aiming to attain a bigger market share by replacing conventional plastic with its biodegradable counterparts to introduce more innovative and versatile materials in the biodegradable packaging market.

Liquid Carton Packaging Market – The liquid carton packaging market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, up from US$ 20.42 Bn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 34.93 Bn by 2032.

Antimicrobial Packaging Ingredients for Food Packaging Market – The global antimicrobial packaging ingredients for the food packaging market is fairly consolidated, yet will witness sturdy competition over the forecast period owing to evolving consumer demands and surfacing of newer companies.

Child Resistant Re-Closable Edible Bags Market – With the rising demand of packaged goods due to the “on the go” lifestyle of consumers, we can expects the child resistant re-closable edible bags market to witness an exponential growth through the forecasted period

Egg Carton Market – Egg cartons market have wide applications due to the booming demand for poultry products. An important factor that affects the growth of poultry products is the requirement of safety in storing and distribution of eggs

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/syringes-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs