Increase in demand for general purpose syringes is driving the market in Europe

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – According to a study published by Transparency Market Research, the syringes market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Syringes are medical equipment used to withdraw or inject liquids from a patient’s body. Commonly used syringes include disposable syringes, injection syringes, and prefilled syringes.

New product launches are helping leading players to gain an edge over competitors and create new revenue streams. In September 2021, Medtronic plc announced the launch of a new syringe with the ability to deliver osteoinductive DBM into the surgical site. Additionally, prominent players could expand their production capacities in a bid to meet consumer requirements.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Syringes Market (corporate mail ID preferred for top priority handling) – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84826

Key Findings of Market Study

Rise in Demand for General Purpose Syringes Boosting Market Growth: Based on product, the syringes market in Europe has been classified into general purpose syringes, specialized syringes, and smart syringes. The general purpose syringes segment held significant market share in 2021. Rise in demand for syringes to treat patients suffering from different medical conditions, such as diabetes, cancer, and arthritis, is driving the segment.

Based on product, the syringes market in Europe has been classified into general purpose syringes, specialized syringes, and smart syringes. The general purpose syringes segment held significant market share in 2021. Rise in demand for syringes to treat patients suffering from different medical conditions, such as diabetes, cancer, and arthritis, is driving the segment. Increase in Demand for Syringes in Hospitals: In terms of end-user, the syringes market in the region has been divided into hospitals & clinics, blood banks, diagnostic laboratories, veterinary facilities, and pharmaceuticals & biotechnology companies. The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. This is ascribed to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and surge in number of patients opting for treatment at hospitals due to supportive reimbursement policies.

In terms of end-user, the syringes market in the region has been divided into hospitals & clinics, blood banks, diagnostic laboratories, veterinary facilities, and pharmaceuticals & biotechnology companies. The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. This is ascribed to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and surge in number of patients opting for treatment at hospitals due to supportive reimbursement policies. Surge in Demand for Therapeutic Applications: Based on application, the syringes market in Europe has been segregated into therapeutics, diagnostics, and immunization. The therapeutics segment accounted significant market share in 2021. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Rise in geriatric population is expected to drive the demand for therapeutics during the forecast period.

Syringes Market – Key Drivers

Rise in government initiatives for different vaccination programs is anticipated to be one of the factors, driving market growth during the forecast period

Increase in demand for point-of-care administration to augment business growth in Europe

Rise in demand for drug delivery purposes due to benefits such as reduced overfills and improved benefits is likely to fuel industry growth during the forecast period

Presence of developed healthcare facilities in rural parts of the region is expected to propel market size during the forecast period

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=84826

Syringes Market – Regional Insights

The syringes market in Germany accounted for the dominant market share in 2021. The market in the U.K. is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is ascribed to rise in the number of patients opting for self-medication at home.

Syringes Market – Key Players

The syringes market in Europe less competitive due to presence of small number of leading players. The competition could intensify if new players enter the market during the forecast period.

Key players are investing significantly in research and development activities to introduce improved syringes that meet consumer requirements. Increase in demand for improved syringes is likely to augment market development during the forecast period. Key players in the syringes market in Europe are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic Plc, and Baxter International Inc.

The syringes market in Europe is segmented based on:

Product Type General Purpose Syringe Specialized Syringes Insulin Others Smart Syringes



Application Therapeutics Diagnostics Immunization Others

Usage Disposable Conventional Syringe Safety Syringes Reusable

Material Plastic PP LDPE HDPE Others Glass

End-use Hospitals & Clinics Independent Diagnostic Laboratories Blood Banks Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies Veterinary Facilities Others

Regions Covered Europe



Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=84826<ype=S

Check-out more:

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Amblyopia Treatment Market

Hearing Aids Market

Chronic Pelvic Pain Treatment Market

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market

Life Science Reagents Market

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaare 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com