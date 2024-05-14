HOUSTON, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sysco is hosting a news conference to celebrate the arrival of new heavy duty electric vehicles to the company’s hometown Houston distribution facility, the first for Sysco in Texas. The company will also announce its progress in deploying EVs across the United States and globally.

Sysco’s Chief Administrative Officer, Neil Russell, will provide formal remarks and members of the media will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Media are also invited to take photos of the EVs and charging infrastructure, as well as sit in the EV. A limited number of media and guests will also have an opportunity to ride in one of the EVs and experience the difference between an electric vehicle and a traditional, diesel-powered truck.

WHO: Sysco executives, customers and local government officials WHEN: May 14, 2024: • 12:30 | Welcome & Remarks from Sysco CAO • 12:40 | Media Q&A • 12:50 | Hands-on truck experience WHERE: Sysco Houston 10710 Greens Crossing Blvd, Houston, TX 77038 ASSETS: Photos/video can be taken at the event or can be provided following the event ON-SITE: Recorded and non-recorded interviews are allowed RSVP: [email protected]



