Sysco Corporation Honors 2019 Top Suppliers and Names McCormick US Branded Flavor Solutions Supplier of the Year

HOUSTON, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, is honoring supplier partners at its annual Supplier Excellence Awards event, a program that recognizes the commitment, support and partnership of suppliers who best deliver Sysco’s vision of being our customers’ most valued and trusted business partner.

The 2019 award recipients were selected based on sales growth, leadership, innovation, operational excellence and other key business performance criteria.

“Sysco has a long-standing tradition of recognizing our top suppliers for their commitment to helping us deliver great products to our customers with exceptional service,” said Brian Todd, Sysco’s senior vice president of merchandising and marketing. “We keep the customer at the center of everything we do and work hard with our supplier partners to improve the overall customer experience.”

McCormick US Branded Flavor Solutions was honored as Supplier of the Year for the highest level of performance in areas such as sales growth, innovation, service level and overall support of Sysco and its customers.

The Core Group was awarded Broker of the Year for high-level performance in the areas of case growth, as well as the overall high-level support of Sysco operating companies and customers through its Sysco-dedicated team.

The complete list of 2019 Top Supplier Awards (not in ranked order):

Gold Supplier Award recipients:

Product Category: Company: Bakery Dianne’s Fine Desserts Beef & Pork JBS Pork Beverage PepsiCo Foodservice Convenience & Potatoes JR Simplot Company Dairy Michael Foods Foodservice Supplies Handgards Frozen / Canned Fruits & Vegetables Pacific Coast Producers Grocery & Commodities McCormick US Branded Flavor Solutions Poultry Sanderson Farms, Inc Produce Taylor Farms Seafood Devi Seafoods SuppliesOnTheFly CFS Brands

Additionally, several Gold-level specialty category award winners were named, including:

• Supply Chain Partner Award – Alpha Baking Company

• CSR Partner Award – FreshFry LLC

• Cutting Edge Solution Award for Innovation – Oggi Foods Inc.

• Emerging Supplier Award – Red Bull North America, Inc.

• Heritage Award for Diversity – Sweet Street

• Other Heritage Award winners include:

Silver Heritage Award for Diversity – The Fishin’ Company

Bronze Heritage Award for Diversity – Yangs 5th Taste

Silver Supplier Award recipients:

Product Category: Company: Bakery C.H. Guenther & Son Beef & Pork Cargill Beverage Red Bull North America, Inc. Convenience & Potatoes McCain Foods USA Dairy Leprino Foods Company Foodservice Supplies Ecolab Frozen / Canned Fruits & Vegetables National Frozen Foods Corporation Grocery & Commodities General Mills Convenience and Foodservice Poultry George’s Inc. Produce Church Brothers Farms Seafood King & Prince Seafood Corp. SuppliesOnTheFly Libbey Inc.

Bronze Supplier Award recipients:

Product Category: Company: Bakery Sweet Street

Southern Bakeries, LLC

Vie de France Yamazaki, Inc

FGF Brands Inc

Alpha Baking Company, Inc. Beef & Pork Lower Family Foods

Clemens Food Group

Hormel Foods Sales, LLC

American Foods Group

Nathan’s Famous

Tyson Fresh Meats Beverage Monin Gourmet Flavorings

Niagara Bottling

Bigelow Tea Company

Kerry Foodservice

S&D Coffee & Tea Convenience & Potatoes Rich Products Corporation

Campbell’s Foodservice

JTM Food Group

Ajinomoto Foods North America

MilMar Food Group Dairy SAPUTO Inc.

BelGioioso Cheese, Inc.

Eggs America, Inc.

Schreiber Foods, Inc

Dean Foods Foodservice Supplies Inno-Pak LLC

Hoffmaster

Heritage Bag A Novolex Brand

GP PRO a division of Georgia-Pacific LLC. Frozen / Canned Fruits & Vegetables John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.

BONDUELLE

CN FROZEN FOODS, LLC.

Lakeside Foods

Agro Sevilla – U.S.A., Inc. Grocery & Commodities Bunge Loders Croklaan

Cargill

Stratas Foods

PepsiCo Foodservice

Ken’s Foods, Inc. Poultry Renaissance Man Food Services

Mountaire Farms Inc.

Tyson Foodservice

Butterball LLC Produce ProSource Inc.

EarthFresh Farms

Driscoll’s, Inc. Seafood Arista Industries, Inc.

Eastern Fisheries, Inc

F.W. Bryce, Inc.

Tampa Maid Foods, LLC

PanaPesca USA SuppliesOnTheFly Manitowoc Ice, a Welbilt Brand

GP PRO a division of Georgia-Pacific LLC.

Chef Works

Frieda’s Specialty Produce

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 69,000 associates, the company operates more than 320 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2019 that ended June 29, 2019, the company generated sales of more than $60 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2019report .

