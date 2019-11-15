Sysco Corporation Partners With Ment’or BKB Foundation, Attends Bocuse d’Or Team USA Selection Final

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), is pleased to partner with The Ment’or BKB Foundation, and serve as presenting sponsor at the Bocuse d’Or Team USA 2021 Culinary Selection Event.

Sysco recently attended the Bocuse d’Or Team USA 2021 Culinary Selection Event at The Culinary Institute of America’s Copia campus in Napa, Calif. and extends its sincere congratulations to Chef Jeffery Hayashi and William Barrera, who were selected to represent Team USA in the upcoming Bocuse d’Or 2021 competition, in Lyon, France. Sysco is proud to help support these two talented professionals as they dedicate the next 14 months to preparing for Bocuse d’Or, one of the world’s most prestigious culinary competitions.

The Ment’or BKB Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to inspire excellence in young culinary professionals as well as preserve the traditions and quality of classic cuisine in America. Ment’or is also responsible for recruiting, training and financially supporting the promising young American chefs who compete on behalf of the United States at the Bocuse d’Or culinary competition in Lyon, France.

“We are very proud to partner with Ment’or in helping inspire culinary excellence and supporting Team USA 2021,” said Brian Todd, senior vice president of merchandising and marketing. “Supporting the prestigious Bocuse d’Or competition as well as the next generation of culinary leaders helps strengthen the foodservice industry and is a passion that both Sysco and the Ment’or BKB Foundation share.”

In addition to its sponsorship of the team and events, Sysco provides Sysco branded protein, produce and other ingredients to help prepare the team for culinary success. The company is also a sponsor of the Ment’or BKB Foundation’s 2019-20 education grant program, which is designed to provide young chefs with unique development opportunities to expand their training and skills.

“Sysco has a team of over 200 chefs globally who are in the kitchen every day helping our customers create exciting, on-trend menu options,” said Chef Neil Doherty, senior director of culinary development. “It is a natural fit to support Ment’or as Sysco relentlessly pursues a Foodie culture that helps inspire foodservice operators around the world.”

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 69,000 associates, the company operates more than 320 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2019 that ended June 29, 2019, the company generated sales of more than $60 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2019report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact:

Jerry Hereden

Media Contact

[email protected]

T: 281-584-5980