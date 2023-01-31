HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) (“Sysco” or the “company”) today announced financial results for its 13-week second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Key financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 include:

Sales increased 13.9% versus the same period in fiscal year 2022;

U.S. Foodservice volume increased 5.2% versus the same period in fiscal year 2022;

Gross profit increased 15.9% to $3.3 billion, as compared to the same period last year;

Operating income increased 44.0% to $640.6 million, and adjusted 1 operating income increased to $682.1 million, as compared to the same period last year;

operating income increased to $682.1 million, as compared to the same period last year; Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) decreased 22.6% to $500.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 23.9% to $831.3 million, in each case as compared to the same period last year. 2 During the quarter, GAAP earnings included a pension liability transfer, resulting in a non-cash charge of $315.4 million;

During the quarter, GAAP earnings included a pension liability transfer, resulting in a non-cash charge of $315.4 million; Earnings per share (“EPS”) 3 decreased 15.2% to $0.28, as compared to $0.33 in the same period last year. Adjusted 1 EPS increased 40.4% to $0.80, as compared to $0.57 in the same period last year; and

decreased 15.2% to $0.28, as compared to $0.33 in the same period last year. Adjusted EPS increased 40.4% to $0.80, as compared to $0.57 in the same period last year; and Net Debt to adjusted EBITDA4 of 3.0x times and returned over $249 million of capital to shareholders.

“Sysco results this quarter included double-digit top-line and bottom-line growth, ongoing market share gains and continued advancement of our Recipe For Growth strategy. This includes improvements in our digital tools, supply chain investments, and sales and merchandising initiatives. We remain fully staffed, and we are resolute on continuing to drive profitable share gains and operating efficiency improvements in the second half of the year,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We achieved solid financial results for the second quarter, including strong top-line growth and expanded gross profit dollar growth. Sequential improvements in operating expense helped drive meaningful profit growth. We remain focused on exceeding our customers’ expectations, while continuing to manage costs, and anticipate seeing additional benefit from our Recipe For Growth strategy in the second half of this fiscal year and into next fiscal year,” said Neil Russell, Sysco’s Interim Chief Financial Officer.

1 Adjusted financial results, including adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted other expense (income), adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted EBITDA, are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items, which primarily include acquisition-related costs, restructuring costs, transformational project costs, adjustments to our bad debt reserve specific to aged receivables existing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and adjustments to a product return allowance related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. Specific to adjusted EPS, this year’s Certain Items include a pension settlement charge that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer. Last year’s Certain Items include the impact of losses on the extinguishment of long-term debt and an increase in reserves for uncertain tax positions.

2 EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP financial measure are included at the end of this release.

3 Earnings per share (EPS) are shown on a diluted basis, unless otherwise specified.

4 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies. Our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated using a numerator of our debt minus cash and cash equivalents, divided by the sum of the most recent four quarters of adjusted EBITDA.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Total Sysco

Sales for the second quarter were $18.6 billion, an increase of 13.9% compared to the same period last year.

Gross profit increased 15.9% to $3.3 billion, and gross margin increased 29 basis points to 18.0%, compared in each case to the same period last year. Product cost inflation was 8.3% at the total enterprise level, as measured by the estimated change in Sysco’s product costs, primarily in the dairy, fresh produce and frozen food categories. The increase in gross profit for the second quarter was primarily driven by higher volumes, as well as continued progress with effective management of product cost inflation and our partnership growth management initiatives.

Operating expenses increased $262.7 million, or 10.7%, compared to the same period last year, driven by increased volumes, cost inflation, operational pressures from the operating environment and our planned investments to drive our transformation initiatives. Adjusted operating expenses increased $272.1 million, or 11.4%, compared to the same period last year.

Operating income was $640.6 million, an increase of $195.7 million, or 44.0%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income was $682.1 million, an increase of $186.4 million compared to the same period last year.

Other expense (income), net was $330.1 million, and included a pension liability transfer, resulting in a non-cash charge of $315.4 million. Adjusted other expense (income), net was $15.2 million, an increase of $25.9 million, compared to the same period last year, primarily due to increased pension expenses.

U.S. Foodservice Operations

The U.S. Foodservice Operations segment generated strong sales growth, overall share gains and improved profitability.

Sales for the second quarter were $13.1 billion, an increase of 13.7% compared to the same period last year. Local case volume within U.S. Foodservice grew 3.2% for the second quarter, while total case volume within U.S. Foodservice grew 5.2%, in each case as compared to the same period last year.

Gross profit increased 16.5% to $2.5 billion, and gross margin increased 45 basis points to 19.1%, compared in each case to the same period last year.

Operating expenses increased $249.7 million, or 17.1%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $247.6 million, or 17.0%, compared to the same period last year.

Operating income increased 15.4% to $781.0 million, an increase of $104.1 million compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income increased 15.5% to $790.9 million, an increase of $106.2 million compared to the same period last year.

International Foodservice Operations

The International Foodservice Operations segment continued to deliver positive results, with strong sales and significant profit growth.

Sales for the second quarter were $3.3 billion, an increase of 17.0% compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, sales for the second quarter were $3.6 billion, an increase of 28.6% compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations sales by 11.6% and total Sysco sales by 2.1% during the quarter.

Gross profit increased 10.3% to $624.5 million, and gross margin decreased 115 basis points to 19.0%, compared in each case to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, gross profit increased 22.0% to $690.3 million. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations gross profit by 11.7% and total Sysco gross profit by 2.3% during the quarter.

Operating expenses increased $11.9 million, or 2.1%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $19.5 million, or 3.7%, compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating expenses increased $80.8 million, or 15.3%, compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations operating expenses by 11.6% and total Sysco operating expenses by 2.8% during the quarter.

Operating income was $57.4 million, an improvement of $46.6 million compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income increased $39.0 million compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating income was $83.3 million, an increase of $43.6 million compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations operating income by $4.6 million and total Sysco operating income by $0.9 million during the quarter.

5 Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results. These adjusted measures are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP financial measure are included at the end of this release.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Spending

As of the end of the quarter, the company had a cash balance of $500.3 million and approximately $11.1 billion of debt outstanding.

During the first 26 weeks of fiscal 2023, Sysco returned $766.0 million to shareholders via $267.7 million of share repurchases and $498.3 million of dividends.

Cash flow from operations was $503.5 million for the first 26 weeks of fiscal 2023, which was an increase of $126.4 million over the prior year period.

Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of plant and equipment, for the first 26 weeks of fiscal 2023 were $284.2 million.

Free cash flow6 for the first 26 weeks of fiscal 2023 was $219.3 million, which was an increase of $18.2 million over the prior year period.

6 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash provided from operating activities less purchases of plant and equipment and includes proceeds from sales of plant and equipment. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release.

Conference Call & Webcast

Sysco will host a conference call to review the company’s second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A live webcast of the call, accompanying slide presentation and a copy of this news release will be available online at investors.sysco.com.

Key Highlights: 13-Week Period Ended 26-Week Period Ended Financial Comparison: December 31, 2022 Change December 31, 2022 Change GAAP: Sales $18.6 billion 13.9% $37.7 billion 15.1% Gross profit $3.3 billion 15.9% $6.8 billion 16.6% Gross Margin 18.0% 29 bps 18.1% 24 bps Operating expenses $2.7 billion 10.7% $5.5 billion 14.1% Operating Income $640.6 million 44.0% $1.4 billion 27.7% Operating Margin 3.5% 72 bps 3.7% 37 bps Net Earnings $141.2 million -15.7% $606.8 million 11.2% Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.28 -15.2% $1.19 12.3% Non-GAAP (1): Gross profit $3.3 billion 15.9% $6.8 billion 16.6% Gross Margin 18.0% 29 bps 18.1% 23 bps Operating Expenses $2.7 billion 11.4% $5.4 billion 15.0% Operating Income $682.1 million 37.6% $1.5 billion 23.0% Operating Margin 3.7% 63 bps 3.9% 25 bps EBITDA $500.5 million -22.6% $1.4 billion -4.1% Adjusted EBITDA $831.3 million 23.9% $1.7 billion 14.7% Net Earnings $407.9 million 39.7% $900.5 million 24.8% Diluted Earnings Per Share (2) $0.80 40.4% $1.76 25.7% Case Growth: U.S. Foodservice 5.2% 6.3% Local 3.2% 4.3% Sysco Brand Sales as a % of Cases: U.S. Broadline 37.1% 65 bps 37.2% 57 bps Local 46.4% 157 bps 46.6% 153 bps Note: (1) Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release. (2) Individual components in the table above may not sum to the totals due to the rounding. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.

Forward-Looking Statements Statements made in this press release or in our earnings call for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 that look forward in time or that express management’s beliefs, expectations or hopes are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These statements include statements concerning: the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and any expectations we may have with respect thereto; our expectations regarding future improvements in productivity; our belief that improvements in our organizational capabilities will deliver compelling outcomes in future periods; our expectations regarding improvements in international volume; our expectations that our transformational agenda will drive long-term growth; our expectations regarding the continuation of an inflationary environment; our expectations regarding improvements in the efficiency of our supply chain; our expectations regarding the impact of our Recipe for Growth strategy and the pace of progress in implementing the initiatives under that strategy; our expectations regarding Sysco’s ability to outperform the market in future periods; our expectations that our strategic priorities will enable us to grow faster than the market; our expectations regarding our efforts to reduce overtime rates and the incremental investments in hiring; our expectations regarding the expansion of our driver academy and our belief that the academy will enable us to provide upward career path mobility for our warehouse colleagues and improve colleague retention; our expectations regarding the benefits of the six-day delivery and last mile distribution models; our plans to improve the capabilities of our sales team; our expectations regarding the impact of our growth initiatives and their ability to enable Sysco to consistently outperform the market; our expectations regarding the impact of the Concord Foods acquisition on our business; our expectations regarding our ability to grow faster than the total market in fiscal 2023 and to exceed our growth target by the end of fiscal 2024; our ability to deliver against our strategic priorities; economic trends in the United States and abroad; our belief that there is further opportunity for profit in the future; our future growth, including growth in sales and earnings per share; our expectations regarding profits and sales in fiscal 2023; the pace of implementation of our business transformation initiatives; our expectations regarding our balanced approach to capital allocation and rewarding our shareholders; our plans to improve colleague retention, training and productivity; our belief that our Recipe for Growth transformation is creating capabilities that will help us profitably grow for the long term; our expectations regarding our long-term financial outlook; our expectations of the effects labor harmony will have on sales and case volume, as well as mitigation expenses; our expectations for customer acquisition in the local/street space; our expectations regarding the effectiveness of our GSC expense control measures; our expectations regarding the growth and resilience of our Food Away From Home market; and our expectations regarding additional improvements from snap-back costs and productivity expenses during the fiscal third quarter. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements based on numerous factors, including those outside of Sysco’s control. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 2, 2022, as filed with the SEC, and our subsequent filings with the SEC. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.



About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 71,000 colleagues, the company operates 333 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 700,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2022 that ended July 2, 2022, the company generated sales of more than $68 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco’s 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com .

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods . For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) Quarter Ended Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 Jan. 1, 2022 Dec. 31, 2022 Jan. 1, 2022 Sales $ 18,593,953 $ 16,320,203 $ 37,720,783 $ 32,776,749 Cost of sales 15,244,337 13,429,053 30,882,312 26,913,891 Gross profit 3,349,616 2,891,150 6,838,471 5,862,858 Operating expenses 2,708,974 2,446,241 5,463,496 4,786,267 Operating income 640,642 444,909 1,374,975 1,076,591 Interest expense 132,042 242,899 256,192 371,113 Other expense (income), net (1) 330,124 (10,676 ) 345,405 (13,928 ) Earnings before income taxes 178,476 212,686 773,378 719,406 Income taxes 37,260 45,245 166,594 173,952 Net earnings $ 141,216 $ 167,441 $ 606,784 $ 545,454 Net earnings: Basic earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.33 $ 1.20 $ 1.07 Diluted earnings per share 0.28 0.33 1.19 1.06 Average shares outstanding 507,609,696 511,044,400 507,594,137 511,780,234 Diluted shares outstanding 510,145,794 514,574,889 510,264,473 515,178,910

(1) Sysco’s second quarter of fiscal 2023 included a charge for $315.4 million in other expense related to pension settlement charges.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except for Share Data) Dec. 31, 2022 Jul. 2, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 500,340 $ 867,086 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $84,646 and $70,790 4,907,836 4,838,912 Inventories 4,661,516 4,437,498 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 300,513 303,789 Income tax receivable 25,801 35,934 Total current assets 10,396,006 10,483,219 Plant and equipment at cost, less accumulated depreciation 4,562,435 4,456,420 Other long-term assets Goodwill 4,576,898 4,542,315 Intangibles, less amortization 911,196 952,683 Deferred income taxes 435,183 377,604 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 708,535 723,297 Other assets 496,978 550,150 Total other long-term assets 7,128,790 7,146,049 Total assets $ 22,087,231 $ 22,085,688 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,420,422 $ 5,752,958 Accrued expenses 2,128,945 2,270,753 Accrued income taxes 33,017 40,042 Current operating lease liabilities 104,070 105,690 Current maturities of long-term debt 702,067 580,611 Total current liabilities 8,388,521 8,750,054 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 10,349,913 10,066,931 Deferred income taxes 232,444 250,171 Long-term operating lease liabilities 633,824 636,417 Other long-term liabilities 1,012,634 967,907 Total long-term liabilities 12,228,815 11,921,426 Commitments and contingencies Noncontrolling interest 33,306 31,948 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $1 per share Authorized 1,500,000 shares, issued none — — Common stock, par value $1 per share Authorized 2,000,000,000 shares, issued 765,174,900 shares 765,175 765,175 Paid-in capital 1,774,141 1,766,305 Retained earnings 10,649,338 10,539,722 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,324,788 ) (1,482,054 ) Treasury stock at cost, 257,846,972 and 256,531,543 shares (10,427,277 ) (10,206,888 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,436,589 1,382,260 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 22,087,231 $ 22,085,688

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 Jan. 1, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 606,784 $ 545,454 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by operating activities: Pension settlement charge 315,354 — Share-based compensation expense 52,679 60,254 Depreciation and amortization 378,949 377,763 Operating lease asset amortization 55,884 54,856 Amortization of debt issuance and other debt-related costs 10,315 11,014 Deferred income taxes (123,187 ) (72,892 ) Provision for losses on receivables 9,732 1,508 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 115,603 Other non-cash items 11,525 1,103 Additional changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of effect of businesses acquired: Increase in receivables (87,190 ) (385,179 ) Increase in inventories (222,650 ) (357,908 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets (8,915 ) (12,560 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable (390,124 ) 83,214 (Decrease) increase in accrued expenses (62,779 ) 95,388 Decrease in operating lease liabilities (57,234 ) (65,123 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued income taxes 3,108 (111,227 ) Decrease (increase) in other assets 22,156 (4,255 ) (Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities (10,941 ) 40,034 Net cash provided by operating activities 503,466 377,047 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to plant and equipment (309,664 ) (181,374 ) Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment 25,493 5,450 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (37,699 ) (769,658 ) Purchase of marketable securities (14,019 ) (18,539 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 11,641 16,648 Other investing activities (1) 4,840 6,651 Net cash used for investing activities (319,408 ) (940,822 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Bank and commercial paper borrowings, net 155,000 — Other debt borrowings including senior notes 140,024 1,249,995 Other debt repayments including senior notes (57,270 ) (23,050 ) Redemption premiums and repayments for senior notes — (1,395,668 ) Debt issuance costs — (15,547 ) Cash received from termination of interest rate swap agreements — 23,127 Proceeds from stock option exercises 47,339 36,083 Stock repurchases (267,727 ) (415,824 ) Dividends paid (498,323 ) (481,386 ) Other financing activities (2) (46,517 ) (5,297 ) Net cash used for financing activities (527,474 ) (1,027,567 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,314 ) (10,868 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3) (345,730 ) (1,602,210 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 931,376 3,037,100 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (3) $ 585,646 $ 1,434,890 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 244,530 $ 258,436 Income taxes, net of refunds 289,413 342,628

(1) Change primarily includes proceeds from the settlement of corporate-owned life insurance policies. (2) Change includes cash paid for shares withheld to cover taxes, settlement of interest rate hedges and other financing activities. (3) Change includes restricted cash included within other assets in the Consolidated Balance Sheet.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items Our discussion of our results includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, that we believe provide important perspective with respect to underlying business trends. Other than free cash flow and EBITDA, any non-GAAP financial measures will be denoted as adjusted measures to remove the impact of: (1) restructuring and transformational project costs consisting of: (a) restructuring charges, (b) expenses associated with our various transformation initiatives and (c) facility closure and severance charges; (2) acquisition-related costs consisting of: (a) intangible amortization expense and (b) acquisition costs and due diligence costs related to our acquisitions; and (3) the reduction of bad debt expense previously recognized in fiscal 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the collectability of our pre-pandemic trade receivable balances. Our results for fiscal 2023 were also impacted by adjustments to a product return allowance related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory and a pension settlement charge that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer. Our results for fiscal 2022 were also impacted by debt extinguishment costs and an increase in reserves for uncertain tax positions. The results of our foreign operations can be impacted due to changes in exchange rates applicable in converting local currencies to U.S. dollars. We measure our total Sysco and our International Foodservice Operations results on a constant currency basis. Constant currency operating results are calculated by translating current-period local currency operating results with the currency exchange rates used to translate the financial statements in the comparable prior-year period to determine what the current-period U.S. dollar operating results would have been if the currency exchange rate had not changed from the comparable prior-year period. Management believes that adjusting its operating expenses, operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to remove these Certain Items and presenting its International Foodservice Operations results on a constant currency basis, provides an important perspective with respect to our underlying business trends and results and provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that (1) is indicative of the performance of the company’s underlying operations and (2) facilitates comparisons on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has a history of growth through acquisitions and excludes from its non-GAAP financial measures the impact of acquisition-related intangible amortization, acquisition costs and due-diligence costs for those acquisitions. We believe this approach significantly enhances the comparability of Sysco’s results for fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022. Set forth below is a reconciliation of sales, operating expenses, operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to adjusted results for these measures for the periods presented. Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) 13-Week

Period Ended

Dec. 31, 2022 13-Week

Period Ended

Jan. 1, 2022 Change in

Dollars % Change Sales (GAAP) $ 18,593,953 $ 16,320,203 $ 2,273,750 13.9 % Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 332,426 — 332,426 2.1 Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 18,926,379 $ 16,320,203 $ 2,606,176 16.0 % Cost of sales (GAAP) $ 15,244,337 $ 13,429,053 $ 1,815,284 13.5 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 3,349,616 $ 2,891,150 $ 458,466 15.9 % Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 67,898 — 67,898 2.3 Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 3,417,514 $ 2,891,150 $ 526,364 18.2 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.01 % 17.72 % 29 bps Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 0.05 — 5 bps Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 18.06 % 17.72 % 34 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,708,974 $ 2,446,241 $ 262,733 10.7 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2) (14,388 ) (23,469 ) 9,081 38.7 Impact of acquisition-related costs (3) (28,960 ) (33,732 ) 4,772 14.1 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4) 1,923 6,438 (4,515 ) (70.1 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 2,667,549 2,395,478 272,071 11.4 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 66,976 — 66,976 2.8 Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 2,734,525 $ 2,395,478 $ 339,047 14.2 % Operating expense as a percentage of sales (GAAP) 14.57 % 14.99 % -42 bps Impact of certain item adjustments (0.22 ) (0.31 ) 9 bps Adjusted operating expense as a percentage of sales (Non-GAAP) 14.35 % 14.68 % -33 bps Operating income (GAAP) $ 640,642 $ 444,909 $ 195,733 44.0 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2) 14,388 23,469 (9,081 ) (38.7 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (3) 28,960 33,732 (4,772 ) (14.1 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4) (1,923 ) (6,438 ) 4,515 70.1 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 682,067 495,672 186,395 37.6 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 922 — 922 0.2 Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 682,989 $ 495,672 $ 187,317 37.8 % Operating margin (GAAP) 3.45 % 2.73 % 72 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 3.67 % 3.04 % 63 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 3.61 % 3.04 % 57 bps Interest expense (GAAP) $ 132,042 $ 242,899 $ (110,857 ) (45.6 ) % Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt — (115,603 ) 115,603 NM Interest expense adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 132,042 $ 127,296 $ 4,746 3.7 % Other expense (income) (GAAP) $ 330,124 $ (10,676 ) $ 340,800 NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (5) (314,878 ) — (314,878 ) NM Other expense (income) adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 15,246 $ (10,676 ) $ 25,922 NM Net earnings (GAAP) $ 141,216 $ 167,441 $ (26,225 ) (15.7 ) % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2) 14,388 23,469 (9,081 ) (38.7 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (3) 28,960 33,732 (4,772 ) (14.1 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4) (1,923 ) (6,438 ) 4,515 70.1 Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt — 115,603 (115,603 ) NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (5) 314,878 — 314,878 NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6) (3,618 ) (5,897 ) 2,279 38.6 Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6) (7,283 ) (8,475 ) 1,192 14.1 Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (6) 484 1,617 (1,133 ) (70.1 ) Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (6) — (29,111 ) 29,111 NM Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6) (79,185 ) — (79,185 ) NM Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 407,917 $ 291,941 $ 115,976 39.7 % Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.28 $ 0.33 $ (0.05 ) (15.2 ) % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2) 0.03 0.05 (0.02 ) (40.0 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (3) 0.06 0.07 (0.01 ) (14.3 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4) — (0.01 ) 0.01 NM Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt — 0.22 (0.22 ) NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (5) 0.62 — 0.62 NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — — Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) 0.01 50.0 Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (6) — (0.06 ) 0.06 NM Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6) (0.16 ) — (0.16 ) NM Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (7) $ 0.80 $ 0.57 $ 0.23 40.4 % Diluted shares outstanding 510,145,794 514,574,889

(1) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the current year results. (2) Fiscal 2023 includes $5 million related to restructuring, severance, and facility closure charges and $9 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2022 includes $12 million related to restructuring, severance, and facility closure charges and $12 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy (3) Fiscal 2023 includes $26 million of intangible amortization expense and $3 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2022 includes $27 million of intangible amortization expense and $7 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. (4) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (5) Fiscal 2023 primarily represents a pension settlement charge of $315 million that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer. (6) The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items are calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred. (7) Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) 26-Week

Period Ended

Dec. 31, 2022 26-Week

Period Ended

Jan. 1, 2022 Change in

Dollars % Change Sales (GAAP) $ 37,720,783 $ 32,776,749 $ 4,944,034 15.1 % Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 651,588 — 651,588 2.0 Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 38,372,371 $ 32,776,749 $ 5,595,622 17.1 % Cost of sales (GAAP) $ 30,882,312 $ 26,913,891 $ 3,968,421 14.7 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) 2,571 — 2,571 0.1 Cost of sales adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 30,884,883 $ 26,913,891 $ 3,970,992 14.8 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 6,838,471 $ 5,862,858 $ 975,613 16.6 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) (2,571 ) — (2,571 ) — Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 6,835,900 5,862,858 973,042 16.6 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 140,932 — 140,932 2.4 Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 6,976,832 $ 5,862,858 $ 1,113,974 19.0 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.13 % 17.89 % 24 bps Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) (0.01 ) — -1 bps Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 18.12 17.89 23 bps Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 0.06 — 6 bps Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 18.18 % 17.89 % 29 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 5,463,496 $ 4,786,267 $ 677,229 14.1 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) (26,034 ) (47,980 ) 21,946 45.7 Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) (58,415 ) (69,658 ) 11,243 16.1 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) 4,515 13,499 (8,984 ) (66.6 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 5,383,562 4,682,128 701,434 15.0 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 137,670 — 137,670 2.9 Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 5,521,232 $ 4,682,128 $ 839,104 17.9 % Operating expense as a percentage of sales (GAAP) 14.48 % 14.60 % -12 bps Impact of certain item adjustments (0.21 ) (0.32 ) 11 bps Adjusted operating expense as a percentage of sales (Non-GAAP) 14.27 % 14.28 % -1 bps Operating income (GAAP) $ 1,374,975 $ 1,076,591 $ 298,384 27.7 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) (2,571 ) — (2,571 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 26,034 47,980 (21,946 ) (45.7 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 58,415 69,658 (11,243 ) (16.1 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) (4,515 ) (13,499 ) 8,984 66.6 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 1,452,338 1,180,730 271,608 23.0 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 3,262 — 3,262 0.3 Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 1,455,600 $ 1,180,730 $ 274,870 23.3 % Operating margin (GAAP) 3.65 % 3.28 % 37 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 3.85 % 3.60 % 25 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 3.79 % 3.60 % 19 bps Interest expense (GAAP) $ 256,192 $ 371,113 $ (114,921 ) (31.0 ) % Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt — (115,603 ) 115,603 NM Interest expense adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 256,192 $ 255,510 $ 682 0.3 % Other expense (income) (GAAP) $ 345,405 $ (13,928 ) $ 359,333 NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6) (314,878 ) — (314,878 ) NM Other expense (income) adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 30,527 $ (13,928 ) $ 44,455 NM Net earnings (GAAP) $ 606,784 $ 545,454 $ 61,330 11.2 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) (2,571 ) — (2,571 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 26,034 47,980 (21,946 ) (45.7 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 58,415 69,658 (11,243 ) (16.1 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) (4,515 ) (13,499 ) 8,984 66.6 Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt — 115,603 (115,603 ) NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6) 314,878 — 314,878 NM Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (7) 646 — 646 NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7) (6,538 ) (12,082 ) 5,544 45.9 Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (7) (14,670 ) (17,541 ) 2,871 16.4 Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (7) 1,134 3,399 (2,265 ) (66.6 ) Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (7) — (29,111 ) 29,111 NM Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (7) (79,075 ) — (79,075 ) NM Impact of adjustments to uncertain tax positions — 12,000 (12,000 ) NM Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 900,522 $ 721,861 $ 178,661 24.8 % Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.19 $ 1.06 $ 0.13 12.3 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 0.05 0.09 (0.04 ) (44.4 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 0.11 0.14 (0.03 ) (21.4 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) 0.02 66.7 Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt — 0.22 (0.22 ) NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6) 0.62 — 0.62 NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) 0.01 50.0 Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (7) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) — — Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (7) — 0.01 (0.01 ) NM Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (7) — (0.06 ) 0.06 NM Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (7) (0.15 ) — (0.15 ) NM Impact of adjustments to uncertain tax positions — 0.02 (0.02 ) NM Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (8) $ 1.76 $ 1.40 $ 0.36 25.7 % Diluted shares outstanding 510,264,473 515,178,910

(1 ) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the current year results. (2 ) Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance, related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. (3 ) Fiscal 2023 includes $10 million related to restructuring, severance, and facility closure charges and $16 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2022 includes $28 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy and $20 million related to restructuring charges, severance and facility closure charges. (4 ) Fiscal 2023 includes $52 million of intangible amortization expense and $6 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2022 includes $48 million of intangible amortization expense and $21 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. (5 ) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (6 ) Fiscal 2023 primarily represents a pension settlement charge of $315 million that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer. (7 ) The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items is calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred. (8 ) Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Segment Results

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items on Applicable Segments

(Dollars in Thousands) 13-Week

Period Ended

Dec. 31, 2022 13-Week

Period Ended

Jan. 1, 2022 Change in

Dollars %/bps

Change U.S. FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales (GAAP) $ 13,077,054 $ 11,498,155 $ 1,578,899 13.7 % Gross profit (GAAP) 2,493,089 2,139,278 353,811 16.5 % Gross margin (GAAP) 19.06 % 18.61 % 45 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 1,712,128 $ 1,462,456 $ 249,672 17.1 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (92 ) (16 ) (76 ) NM Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (11,514 ) (13,131 ) 1,617 12.3 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) 1,658 5,249 (3,591 ) (68.4 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,702,180 $ 1,454,558 $ 247,622 17.0 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 780,961 $ 676,822 $ 104,139 15.4 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs 92 16 76 NM Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) 11,514 13,131 (1,617 ) (12.3 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) (1,658 ) (5,249 ) 3,591 68.4 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 790,909 $ 684,720 $ 106,189 15.5 % INTERNATIONAL FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales (GAAP) $ 3,282,411 $ 2,806,272 $ 476,139 17.0 % Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 326,054 — 326,054 11.6 Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 3,608,465 $ 2,806,272 $ 802,193 28.6 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 624,460 $ 565,931 $ 58,529 10.3 % Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 65,849 — 65,849 11.7 Comparable gross profit using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 690,309 $ 565,931 $ 124,378 22.0 % Gross margin (GAAP) 19.02 % 20.17 % -115 bps Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 0.11 — 11 bps Comparable gross margin using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 19.13 % 20.17 % -104 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 567,075 $ 555,186 $ 11,889 2.1 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (5,588 ) (11,621 ) 6,033 51.9 Impact of acquisition-related costs (5) (15,935 ) (18,475 ) 2,540 13.7 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) 265 1,191 (926 ) (77.7 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 545,817 526,281 19,536 3.7 Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 61,228 — 61,228 11.6 Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 607,045 $ 526,281 $ 80,764 15.3 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 57,385 $ 10,745 $ 46,640 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) 5,588 11,621 (6,033 ) (51.9 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (5) 15,935 18,475 (2,540 ) (13.7 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) (265 ) (1,191 ) 926 77.7 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 78,643 39,650 38,993 98.3 Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 4,622 — 4,622 NM Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 83,265 $ 39,650 $ 43,615 NM SYGMA Sales (GAAP) $ 1,933,536 $ 1,771,323 $ 162,213 9.2 % Gross profit (GAAP) 150,461 136,952 13,509 9.9 % Gross margin (GAAP) 7.78 % 7.73 % 5 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 143,656 $ 143,681 $ (25 ) — % Operating income (loss) (GAAP) 6,805 (6,729 ) 13,534 NM OTHER Sales (GAAP) $ 300,952 $ 244,453 $ 56,499 23.1 % Gross profit (GAAP) 77,311 54,809 22,502 41.1 % Gross margin (GAAP) 25.69 % 22.42 % 327 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 67,430 $ 54,626 $ 12,804 23.4 % Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) — (2 ) 2 NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 67,430 $ 54,624 $ 12,806 23.4 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 9,881 $ 183 $ 9,698 NM Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) — 2 (2 ) NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 9,881 $ 185 $ 9,696 NM GLOBAL SUPPORT CENTER Gross profit (loss) (GAAP) $ 4,295 $ (5,820 ) $ 10,115 NM Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 218,685 $ 230,292 $ (11,607 ) (5.0 ) % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6) (8,708 ) (11,832 ) 3,124 26.4 Impact of acquisition-related costs (7) (1,511 ) (2,126 ) 615 28.9 Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 208,466 $ 216,334 $ (7,868 ) (3.6 ) % Operating loss (GAAP) $ (214,390 ) $ (236,112 ) $ 21,722 9.2 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6) 8,708 11,832 (3,124 ) (26.4 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (7) 1,511 2,126 (615 ) (28.9 ) Operating loss adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (204,171 ) $ (222,154 ) $ 17,983 8.1 % TOTAL SYSCO Sales (GAAP) $ 18,593,953 $ 16,320,203 $ 2,273,750 13.9 % Gross profit (GAAP) 3,349,616 2,891,150 458,466 15.9 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.01 % 17.72 % 29 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,708,974 $ 2,446,241 $ 262,733 10.7 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (6) (14,388 ) (23,469 ) 9,081 38.7 Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (7) (28,960 ) (33,732 ) 4,772 14.1 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) 1,923 6,438 (4,515 ) (70.1 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,667,549 $ 2,395,478 $ 272,071 11.4 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 640,642 $ 444,909 $ 195,733 44.0 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (6) 14,388 23,469 (9,081 ) (38.7 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (7) 28,960 33,732 (4,772 ) (14.1 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) (1,923 ) (6,438 ) 4,515 70.1 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 682,067 $ 495,672 $ 186,395 37.6 %

(1 ) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include intangible amortization expense and acquisition costs. (2 ) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (3 ) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results. (4 ) Includes restructuring and facility closure costs primarily in Europe. (5 ) Represents intangible amortization expense. (6 ) Includes various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. (7 ) Represents due diligence costs. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Segment Results

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items on Applicable Segments

(Dollars in Thousands) 26-Week

Period Ended

Dec. 31, 2022 26-Week

Period Ended

Jan. 1, 2022 Change in Dollars %/bps

Change U.S. FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales (GAAP) $ 26,679,536 $ 23,101,118 $ 3,578,418 15.5 % Gross profit (GAAP) 5,105,432 4,324,432 781,000 18.1 % Gross margin (GAAP) 19.14 % 18.72 % 42 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 3,420,643 $ 2,850,087 $ 570,556 20.0 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (44 ) (19 ) (25 ) NM Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (24,100 ) (17,785 ) (6,315 ) (35.5 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) 4,250 11,669 (7,419 ) (63.6 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 3,400,749 $ 2,843,952 $ 556,797 19.6 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 1,684,789 $ 1,474,345 $ 210,444 14.3 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs 44 19 25 NM Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) 24,100 17,785 6,315 35.5 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) (4,250 ) (11,669 ) 7,419 63.6 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,704,683 $ 1,480,480 $ 224,203 15.1 % INTERNATIONAL FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales (GAAP) $ 6,566,146 $ 5,701,519 $ 864,627 15.2 % Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 641,505 — 641,505 11.2 Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 7,207,651 $ 5,701,519 $ 1,506,132 26.4 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 1,273,725 $ 1,155,065 $ 118,660 10.3 % Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 137,609 — 137,609 11.9 Comparable gross profit using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 1,411,334 $ 1,155,065 $ 256,269 22.2 % Gross margin (GAAP) 19.40 % 20.26 % -86 bps Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 0.18 — 18 bps Comparable gross margin using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 19.58 % 20.26 % -68 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 1,129,132 $ 1,107,644 $ 21,488 1.9 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (9,495 ) (21,047 ) 11,552 54.9 Impact of acquisition-related costs (5) (31,949 ) (37,131 ) 5,182 14.0 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) 265 1,831 (1,566 ) (85.5 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 1,087,953 1,051,297 36,656 3.5 Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 125,934 — 125,934 12.0 Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 1,213,887 $ 1,051,297 $ 162,590 15.5 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 144,593 $ 47,421 $ 97,172 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) 9,495 21,047 (11,552 ) (54.9 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (5) 31,949 37,131 (5,182 ) (14.0 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) (265 ) (1,831 ) 1,566 85.5 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 185,772 103,768 82,004 79.0 Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 11,675 — 11,675 11.3 Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 197,447 $ 103,768 $ 93,679 90.3 % SYGMA Sales (GAAP) $ 3,866,993 $ 3,475,356 $ 391,637 11.3 % Gross profit (GAAP) 304,354 275,109 29,245 10.6 % Gross margin (GAAP) 7.87 % 7.92 % -5 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 292,078 $ 284,285 $ 7,793 2.7 % Operating income (loss) (GAAP) 12,276 (9,176 ) 21,452 NM OTHER Sales (GAAP) $ 608,108 $ 498,756 $ 109,352 21.9 % Gross profit (GAAP) 158,149 113,830 44,319 38.9 % Gross margin (GAAP) 26.01 % 22.82 % 319 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 136,730 $ 107,191 $ 29,539 27.6 % Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) — (1 ) 1 NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 136,730 $ 107,190 $ 29,540 27.6 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 21,419 $ 6,639 $ 14,780 NM Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) — 1 (1 ) NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 21,419 $ 6,640 $ 14,779 NM GLOBAL SUPPORT CENTER Gross loss (GAAP) $ (3,189 ) $ (5,578 ) $ 2,389 42.8 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) (2,571 ) — (2,571 ) NM Comparable gross loss adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (5,760 ) $ (5,578 ) $ (182 ) (3.3 ) % Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 484,913 $ 437,060 $ 47,853 10.9 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7) (16,495 ) (26,914 ) 10,419 38.7 Impact of acquisition-related costs (8) (2,365 ) (14,742 ) 12,377 84.0 Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 466,053 $ 395,404 $ 70,649 17.9 % Operating loss (GAAP) $ (488,102 ) $ (442,638 ) $ (45,464 ) (10.3 ) % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) (2,571 ) — (2,571 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7) 16,495 26,914 (10,419 ) (38.7 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (8) 2,365 14,742 (12,377 ) (84.0 ) Operating loss adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (471,813 ) $ (400,982 ) $ (70,831 ) (17.7 ) % TOTAL SYSCO Sales (GAAP) $ 37,720,783 $ 32,776,749 $ 4,944,034 15.1 % Gross profit (GAAP) 6,838,471 5,862,858 975,613 16.6 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.13 % 17.89 % 24 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 5,463,496 $ 4,786,267 $ 677,229 14.1 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7) (26,034 ) (47,980 ) 21,946 45.7 Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (8) (58,414 ) (69,658 ) 11,244 16.1 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) 4,515 13,499 (8,984 ) (66.6 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 5,383,563 $ 4,682,128 $ 701,435 15.0 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 1,374,975 $ 1,076,591 $ 298,384 27.7 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) (2,571 ) — (2,571 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7) 26,034 47,980 (21,946 ) (45.7 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (8) 58,414 69,658 (11,244 ) (16.1 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) (4,515 ) (13,499 ) 8,984 66.6 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,452,337 $ 1,180,730 $ 271,607 23.0 %

(1 ) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include intangible amortization expense and acquisition costs. (2 ) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (3 ) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results. (4 ) Includes restructuring, severance and facility closure costs primarily in Europe. (5 ) Represents intangible amortization expense. (6 ) Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance, related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. (7 ) Includes various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. (8 ) Represents due diligence costs. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

(In Thousands)

Free cash flow represents net cash provided from operating activities less purchases of plant and equipment and includes proceeds from sales of plant and equipment. Sysco considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after the purchases and sales of buildings, fleet, equipment and technology, which may potentially be used to pay for, among other things, strategic uses of cash including dividend payments, share repurchases and acquisitions. However, free cash flow may not be available for discretionary expenditures, as it may be necessary that we use it to make mandatory debt service or other payments. Free cash flow should not be used as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measure in assessing the company’s liquidity for the periods presented. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. In the table that follows, free cash flow for each period presented is reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities.

26-Week

Period Ended

Dec. 31, 2022 26-Week

Period Ended

Jan. 1, 2022 26-Week

Period Change

in Dollars Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 503,466 $ 377,047 $ 126,419 Additions to plant and equipment (309,664 ) (181,374 ) (128,290 ) Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment 25,493 5,450 20,043 Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 219,295 $ 201,123 $ 18,172

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

(Dollars in Thousands)

EBITDA represents net earnings (loss) plus (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax expense and benefit, (iii) depreciation and (iv) amortization. The net earnings (loss) component of our EBITDA calculation is impacted by Certain Items that we do not consider representative of our underlying performance. As a result, in the non-GAAP reconciliations below for each period presented, adjusted EBITDA is computed as EBITDA plus the impact of Certain Items, excluding certain items related to interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Sysco’s management considers growth in this metric to be a measure of overall financial performance that provides useful information to management and investors about the profitability of the business, as it facilitates comparison of performance on a consistent basis from period to period by providing a measurement of recurring factors and trends affecting our business. Additionally, it is a commonly used component metric used to inform on capital structure decisions. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measure in assessing the company’s financial performance for the periods presented. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. In the tables that follow, adjusted EBITDA for each period presented is reconciled to net earnings.

13-Week

Period Ended

Dec. 31, 2022 13-Week

Period Ended

Jan. 1, 2022 Change in

Dollars % Change Net earnings (GAAP) $ 141,216 $ 167,441 $ (26,225 ) (15.7 ) % Interest (GAAP) 132,042 242,899 (110,857 ) (45.6 ) Income taxes (GAAP) 37,260 45,245 (7,985 ) (17.6 ) Depreciation and amortization (GAAP) 190,025 191,297 (1,272 ) (0.7 ) EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 500,543 $ 646,882 $ (146,339 ) (22.6 ) % Certain Item adjustments: Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) 14,793 23,193 (8,400 ) (36.2 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (2) 3,049 7,085 (4,036 ) (57.0 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (3) (1,923 ) (6,438 ) 4,515 70.1 Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (4) 314,878 — 314,878 NM EBITDA adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (5) $ 831,340 $ 670,722 $ 160,618 23.9 %

(1) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include charges related to restructuring, severance, and facility closures, as well as various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy, excluding charges related to accelerated depreciation. (2) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include acquisition and due diligence costs. (3) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (4) Fiscal 2023 primarily represents a pension settlement charge of $315 million that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer. (5) In arriving at adjusted EBITDA, Sysco does not adjust out interest income of $5 million and $1 million or non-cash stock compensation expense of $24 million and $31 million in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, respectively. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.

26-Week

Period Ended

Dec. 31, 2022 26-Week

Period Ended

Jan. 1, 2022 Change in

Dollars % Change Net earnings (GAAP) $ 606,784 $ 545,454 $ 61,330 11.2 % Interest (GAAP) 256,192 371,113 (114,921 ) (31.0 ) Income taxes (GAAP) 166,594 173,952 (7,358 ) (4.2 ) Depreciation and amortization (GAAP) 378,949 377,763 1,186 0.3 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 1,408,519 $ 1,468,282 $ (59,763 ) (4.1 ) % Certain Item adjustments: Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1) (2,571 ) — (2,571 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2) 25,302 47,440 (22,138 ) (46.7 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (3) 6,595 21,306 (14,711 ) (69.0 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4) (4,515 ) (13,499 ) 8,984 66.6 Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (5) 314,878 — 314,878 NM EBITDA adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (6) $ 1,748,208 $ 1,523,529 $ 224,679 14.7 %

(1) Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance, related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. (2) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include charges related to restructuring, severance, and facility closures, as well as various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy, excluding charges related to accelerated depreciation. (3) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include acquisition and due diligence costs. (4) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (5) Fiscal 2023 primarily represents a pension settlement charge of $315 million that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer. (6) In arriving at adjusted EBITDA, Sysco does not adjust out interest income of $8 million and $3 million or non-cash stock compensation expense of $52 million and $60 million for fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, respectively. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands)

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies. Our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated using a numerator of our debt minus cash and cash equivalents, divided by the sum of the most recent four quarters of Adjusted EBITDA. In the table that follows, we have provided the calculation of our debt and net debt as a ratio of Adjusted EBITDA.

Dec. 31, 2022 Current Maturities of long-term debt $ 702,067 Long-term debt 10,349,913 Total Debt 11,051,980 Cash & Cash Equivalents (500,340 ) Net Debt $ 10,551,640 Adjusted EBITDA for the previous 12 months $ 3,552,029 Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 3.1 Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 3.0

