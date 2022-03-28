Breaking News
Sysco to Host First Supplier Diversity Summit May 25

HOUSTON, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today that it will hold its first Supplier Diversity Summit on May 25, 2022. As the premiere foodservice industry partner, Sysco’s senior leadership team will provide updates on the company’s business and DEI strategy, as well as insight into programs such as its new Mentorship Program that assist diverse suppliers in how to do business with Sysco. The summit will also feature a special recognition event for Sysco’s top diverse supplier partners.

In addition, Sysco will hold virtual match-making sessions with both direct and indirect suppliers. These interactive sessions will help the company identify and engage suppliers that provide products and services to the foodservice industry and are at least 51% owned, operated and managed by people who are LGBTQ+, military veterans, minorities,women or have a disability.

“As a purpose-driven company with a commitment to inclusiveness as a core value, Sysco is focused on building strong partnerships with certified diverse suppliers,” said Brian Todd, senior vice president of merchandising and partnership growth management. “We’re excited to host our first Supplier Diversity Summit which will help us to further embed supplier diversity practices in how we do business, help diverse-owned businesses thrive and grow, and increase our innovative product offerings.”

Supplier Diversity Summit – General Sessions
All foodservice and indirect suppliers are welcome to attend the virtual Sysco Supplier Diversity Summit. Those that are interested in attending should register here no later than May 13, 2022

Match-making Sessions with Certified Diverse Suppliers
Interested suppliers must apply by April 3, 2022 for consideration to participate.

  • Foodservice (products for resale): Certified minority-, LGBTQ+-, woman-, veteran- and disability-owned businesses that provide foodservice products and are interested in participating in the matchmaking sessions should apply here.

    Sysco is partnering with ECRM and RangeMe, the industry standard online product sourcing platform, to manage all product submissions by qualifying and connecting foodservice suppliers with the appropriate Sysco business resources.

  • Indirect suppliers (products and services not for resale): Certified minority-, LGBTQ+-, woman-, veteran- and disability-owned businesses that provide indirect products and services can register here to be considered by Sysco for matchmaking sessions. These suppliers will also remain in Sysco’s supplier diversity portal for future consideration.

Questions about the Supplier Diversity Summit and match-making sessions can be directed to diversity.supplier@corp.sysco.com.

For more information on Sysco’s commitment to supplier diversity, see the company’s 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 58,000 associates, the company operates 343 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2021 that ended July 3, 2021, the company generated sales of more than $51 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2021report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact:

Shannon Mutschler
Media Contact
Mutschler.Shannon@corp.sysco.com
T 281-584-4059

