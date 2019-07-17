System-On-Chip Market to expand at 11.0% CAGR till 2026 due to Rising Adoption of Newer Technologies

System-On-Chip Market Expected to Reach US$ 206.79 Bn by 2026: Transparency Market Research

Albany, New York, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global system-on-chip market is estimated to worth a value of US$206.79 bn by 2026. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast from 2018 to 2026. This is primarily due to rising penetration of the smartphones and PC/laptops coupled with rising need for fast speed especially on single chip is augmenting adoption of the system-on-chip. This is a key factor driving growth of the global system-on-chip market. Additionally, rising adoption of consumer electronics and telecommunication industry is driving growth of the global system-on-chip market.

New Players to Struggle with Intense Competition among Large Players

Rising demand for newer technologies is offering wide-ranging opportunities for growth. Thus, key players in the global system-on-chip market are trying to tap these opportunities, leading to stiff competition among them.

Due to tough competition, the new entrants in the market are facing challenges.

In order to standalone in the competition, the players are adopting the micro and macro-economic strategies such as partnerships and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Along with this, the market is getting benefit from the continuous product launches and innovation in products.

For instance, in 2019, BrainChip Holdings Ltd announced the agreement with Socionext America Inc (SNA). Through this acquisition, the product development and manufacturing of System-on-Chip (NSoC) will be attempted.

Identify the key factors that will drive your company’s growth. Request a sample of this report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=5189

Some of the key players in the global system-on-chip market are Apple Inc., Infineon Technologies, Broadcom Limited, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., and Texas Instruments.

Rising Penetration of Consumer Electronics Drives Market Growth

The system-on-chip market has gained traction in last few years owing to highest applications across smartphones, networking devices, PC/laptops, digital cameras, and game consoles. In addition, end use industries such as telecommunication, aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, industrial sectors are also influencing on the growth of the global system-on-chip market. Robust applications of the near field communication are augmenting growth of the global system-on-chip market.

Request Report Brochure at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=5189

However, high installation cost and production of chips are restraining growth of the global system-on-chip market. Increasing cost of components are integrated in the systems are majorly responsible for its high cost. Additionally, power consumption, better operability, enhanced performance & efficiency, and reliability are accounting major share in augmenting adoption of the system-on-chip market. However, complex design and other advanced features are estimated to boost costs.

Asia Pacific to be Dominant in the Coming Years

Based on type, the mixed type signal’s segment held leading market share and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period. Extensive usage of mixed type signal and smart devices is driving growth of the system-on-chip market. However, digital type of signals segment is estimated to expand at CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Get Discount on this Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=5189

Regionally, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the market in terms of revenue in 2017 and is estimated to expand at 12.6% CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to consumer electronics coupled with the growing uptake of system-on-chip to increase speed is estimate to drive the market in the region. Among the regions, China accounted for leading share in 2017 in terms of market share and India is estimated to remain dominant in terms of revenue. Factors such as rising population and penetration of smart devices are boosting applications of system-on-chips and benefiting growth of the global system-on-chips market.

Request a Custom Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=5189

This information is encompassed in t he report by TMR, titled, “System-On-Chip Market (Type – Digital, Analog, Mixed Signal; Application – Smartphones, Networking Devices, PC/Laptops, Game Consoles, Digital Cameras; End Use Industry – Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Telecommunication, Consumer electronics, Industrial, Healthcare) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026.”

For the study, the system-on-chip market has been segmented as follows:

Component

Digital

Analog

Mixed Signal

Others

Application

Smartphones

Networking Devices

PC/Laptops

Game Consoles

Digital Cameras

Others

End-Use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

Geography

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific



About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.”

Contact Us