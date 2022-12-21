Leading system on module market participants include Advantech Co., Ltd., Kontron S&T AG, AAEON Technology, Inc., Avalue Technology Inc., Digi International, Inc., Connect Tech, Inc., EMAC, Inc, iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Eurotech, Inc., National Instruments Corporation among others.

System on Module (SoM) Market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 5 billion by 2032, according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rapid digitalization and the mounting electronics sales following the COVID-19 outbreak are major factors augmenting the requirement for SOM modules. With the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the significance of online connectivity, sales of consumer electronics through e-commerce platforms have surged. The need for embedded systems to combine hardware and software with fixed or programmable capability will therefore rise for handling electronic device-specific functions. Furthermore, the reliance on cognitive computing and robotics will broaden the scope of SOM system development.

Strong demand for efficient and small processors fuels reliance on X86 SoM architecture

The system on module market value from the X86 architecture segment is anticipated to be worth USD 1 billion by 2032. This is on account of the rising technological innovation in embedded devices and the robust demand for power-efficient and small-sized processors. X86 processors can help deliver activities simultaneously through the utilization of a single set of instructions. Additionally, the product is extensively used in mid and small-range servers, desktop computers, and laptops to improve their performances, thereby amplifying the production of these processors.

SMARC to become a key standard for embedded systems on module solutions

SMARC standard segment held over 15% market share in 2022. The popularity of the SMARC standard is attributed to the product’s applicability in both high-end computing and portable low-power applications. This standard was specifically developed for computers on ARM processor modules. SMARC SoM modules have also been designed to demonstrate a turn-key architecture for AI-enabled HMI (human-machine interface) applications, including smart industrial control terminals. Moreover, single-core configurations for low power consumption, extensive communications interface support, and other benefits will drive adoption of SMARC systems.

Emphasis on patient satisfaction escalates SoM use in medical applications

The system on module market from the medical application is poised to register over 10% CAGR through 2032, as a result of the dependence of healthcare institutions on automated solutions to improve patient satisfaction. The medical sector has been leveraging embedded computing solutions to reduce instances of errors and limit the requirement for maintenance and monitoring. SoM manufacturers can address the need for secure and reliable medical solutions. The broad application scope of these modules in compact wearable devices, ultrasonic diagnostic devices, and other healthcare solutions will further contribute to product consumption in the medical sector.

Robust traffic control system network to accelerate espousal of SoM services in Europe

The Europe system on module market is projected to observe 15% growth during 2023 to 2032. The high penetration of security and surveillance systems in the transportation and automotive sectors is one of the prominent drivers for SoM module demand. In countries such as Denmark, France, Italy, and Germany, the requirement of traffic control systems has also accelerated. These factors will stimulate the development of SoM systems for smart traffic management applications, creating a favorable environment for regional business growth.

Advanced product launch strategies to bolster SoM industry outlook

Advantech Co., Ltd., Kontron S&T AG, AAEON Technology, Inc., Avalue Technology Inc., Axiomtek Co., Ltd., Avnet, Inc, Digi International, Inc., Connect Tech, Inc., Microchip Technology, Inc., Phytec, SECO S.p.A, congatec AG., VIA Technologies, Inc., Unex Technology, and Varicscite are among the key players profiled in the report. These companies are focusing on advanced product launches and other strategies to increase their presence in the competitive landscape.

