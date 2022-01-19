System Soft Technologies Appraised at CMMI Level 3

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — System Soft Technologies , a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company has been appraised at level 3 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®. The appraisal was performed by G.N. Reddy, Lead Appraiser at Concept Quality Assurance Labs in Hyderabad, Telangana, India.

CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes, ultimately improving their performance.

“We are pleased about achieving the CMMI appraisal at level 3,” said Ashok Yarlagadda, CIO at System Soft. “This is a significant milestone that we reached in our continuous process improvement journey. As we carry on with a focus on superior quality, delivery excellence and perpetual improvement throughout our entire organization and prioritized at every stage of our operations, this accomplishment enhances our competitive edge. It also affirms the outstanding processes we use to provide enduring, best value technology solutions and services that contribute to the success of our clients.”

System Soft’s appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates the company is performing at a “defined” level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools and methods. System Soft’s set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time.

CMMI Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process and technology. CMMI Institute’s promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create a sustainable competitive advantage.

CMMI Institute offers market-driven solutions that provide insights for baselining and optimizing key organizational capabilities, cyber maturity and data assets to elevate business performance. For more than 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, healthcare, information technology, software, defense, transportation and telecommunications, have achieved sustainable business success through adopting CMMI and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers. To learn more about how CMMI can elevate organizational performance, visit CMMIinstitute.com.

About System Soft Technologies

System Soft Technologies is a $137 million, privately held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. System Soft’s broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. System Soft expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. System Soft also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.

CONTACT: Media Contact System Soft Technologies michael.p@sstech.us +1 727 723 0801