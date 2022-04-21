System Soft Technologies Ranked for Second Consecutive Year on SIA’s List of Largest U.S. Staffing Firms

TAMPA, Fla., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — System Soft Technologies (System Soft) announced today that Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor for staffing and workforce solutions, ranked System Soft in the top 10 on its annual list of the largest U.S. staffing firms for a second year in a row.

In its 26th year, SIA’s publication and report of the largest staffing firms provides the most comprehensive overview of the staffing industry’s competitive landscape, and identifies and highlights 186 U.S. organizations. In order to qualify for this list, the organizations must have at least $100 million in annual U.S. staffing revenue during 2021. The total revenue generated by System Soft and these other firms, combined, made up nearly 70% of the market, according to SIA.

“System Soft is again honored to be recognized and included on Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2021 list of the nation’s largest staffing companies,” said Sreedhar Veeramachaneni, CEO of System Soft. “Our ranking on this prestigious, annual list for the second consecutive year illustrates our continuous commitment to the IT consulting industry, driven by the tireless efforts of our teams and our unwavering commitment to provide talent solutions that help our clients solve key challenges and optimize business objectives. We are grateful for their trust and are committed to their success every step of the way.”

System Soft Talent Solutions

By providing technology startups, mid-market companies and Fortune 100 companies access to a global talent network, System Soft’s strategic staffing solutions simplify the recruiting process. Clients quickly benefit from System Soft’s comprehensive and rich set of internal subject matter experts and quality processes that enhance the efficiency of the talent management process, while minimizing operational costs. System Soft’s talent solutions offer a vast talent pool across many geographies, enabling clients to position the right talent in several types of engagements, including onsite, near-shore, offshore, hybrid and flex models.

As a global company with associates in more than 18 countries, System Soft capitalizes on the broad, diverse experience of its people to spark innovation. Collaboration, teamwork and inclusion are hallmarks of System Soft, and each of more than 1,000 employees is engaged in fostering a positive work environment that reinforces the culture of System Soft.

Today, implementing digital transformation within the modern workplace is paramount, and System Soft is intently focused on expanding the use of its solutions tailored to solving industry pains. System Soft’s solutions use rapid application development capabilities (low code/no code, RPA, UX design, cloud enablers and security), which focus on operational efficiency and boost business productivity.

Businesses of all sizes can benefit from System Soft’s collaborative, customizable talent solutions, which combine technical skills with the soft skills vital to their success. Learn more about System Soft’s Talent Solutions.

About System Soft Technologies

System Soft Technologies is a $175 million, privately held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. System Soft’s broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML, and cloud services and solutions. System Soft expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. System Soft also incubates innovative technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.

CONTACT: Media Contact System Soft Technologies michael.p@sstech.us +1 727 723 0801