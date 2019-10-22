System Soft Technologies Sees Significant Market, Business Growth

Launches new offerings, expands leadership team, adds new customers

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — System Soft Technologies (SSTech), a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced a strong fiscal H1 2019, characterized by several major launches for the company, strategic leadership hires and the acquisition of several important new customers.

Since its founding in 1999, SSTech has generated continuous year-on-year revenue and customer growth and maintains one of the best customer retention rates in the industry. The $125MM company sees 2019-2020 as an inflection point, as it rolls out new products and services while expanding market coverage.

SSTech also announced the appointment of Bethany Plaza as Vice President, Professional Services. A recognized and respected change leader in the IT industry, Plaza joins SSTech from RCM Technologies, where she was VP, IT Services, having previously been CEO of a privately-owned firm acquired by RCM.

She is a previous Inc. 5000 honoree, four-time winner of the Best of Chandler Award, recipient of the Zero Chaos/Toyota Financial Services Rookie of the Year Award, and currently serves as a National Director for Women in Technology International.

In addition, the company added Eric Thacker as Vice President of Marketing to accelerate growth and expand into new markets. Thacker brings 25 years’ Silicon Valley marketing expertise and deep knowledge of DevOps, Big Data, AI/ML, cloud, and cybersecurity markets. Thacker recently held senior positions at Imanis Data (acquired by Cohesity), Riverbed Technology (acquired by NetApp), Panzura and EMC (acquired by Dell).

2019 saw significant customer growth in a number of areas. New customers included Caseglide, a legal software company, iProcedures, a healthcare applications company, and Savills, a global property agent company.

“What sets SSTech apart is our unmatched commitment to investing in new technologies, processes, and human resources to ensure we are uniquely positioned to deliver fast, robust and cost-effective innovation,” said Sreedhar Veeramachaneni, CEO, System Soft Technologies.

“This year we have increased our focus on building and expanding our enterprise-grade technology platforms. The result is that 2019 is shaping up to be our most defining year as we expand our ability to help clients leverage Big Data, defend against modern cyber threats, and accelerate application development cycles.”

Key 2019 milestones for SSTech include:

Creation of the Data Analytics and Cybersecurity engineering team in our Silicon Valley office

Launch of the Elysium Analytics cognitive cybersecurity solution

Creation of the Elysium Analytics global partner program

Naming of Elysium Analytics as a Black Unicorn Awards finalist

Becoming an independent solution vendor in the Microsoft marketplace

Classification as a Microsoft Gold Partner in application development

Expansion of our Delphian Trading analytics platform from B2C to B2B

Creation of the SSTech design studio in our Tampa, FL, HQ.

A key focus area for SSTech is delivering rapid application development as a service (ADaaS), especially for small and medium businesses. Over its history, SSTech has developed an extensive library of standard code modules that can be applied to client application development to speed completion, reduce cost, and boost robustness.

SSTech is also working with partner Citizen Developer to deliver “no-code, low-code” turnkey applications and all associated support services to speed deployment and management.

Combined with other SSTech managed and professional services, they deliver a complete, seamless pathway to modern application development, deployment, and management.

“When attacking a software development backlog or modernizing legacy applications, CitizenDeveloper’s capabilities dovetail tightly with the experienced team and leadership at SSTech. Supporting one of our top integrators, my team is always eager to deliver quality software through our System Soft partnership,” said Treff LaPlante, CEO, CitizenDeveloper.

“We struggled a lot trying to get our core application off the ground, with many false starts and painful lessons,” said Wesley Todd, CEO, Caseglide. “SSTech delivered a fully-custom, robust application at a lower cost than commercial options and at amazing speed. They worked with us closely every step of the way and made us feel comfortable and confident. We are planning on expanding our engagement with them based on this super-positive experience.”

About System Soft Technologies

Systems Soft Technologies (SSTech), founded in 1999, is a $125MM, leading IT products, services and solutions company focused on helping enterprises monetize Big Data.

Headquartered in Tampa, FL and with offices in North America and India, SSTech is successful because it expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies to enable its customers to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent behind the data applications that make today’s businesses thrive.

SSTech is a privately held technology firm which also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics start-ups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively next-generation Cybersecurity and Fintech innovators.

