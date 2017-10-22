T-Mobile to Release Q3 2017 Earnings on October 23, 2017

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will issue an earnings release and Investor Factbook reporting its third quarter 2017 financial and operational results on Monday, October 23, 2017 at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). A vlog with President and Chief Executive Officer John Legere and a prepared Q&A discussing the results will be available at the same time. Please note that we will not host an earnings call this quarter.

The earnings release, Investor Factbook, and the Q&A will be posted on the Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. The vlog can be accessed via the Investor Relations website, Twitter (@JohnLegere and @TMobileIR) and the T-Mobile Newsroom (https://newsroom.t-mobile.com).

