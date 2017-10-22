Breaking News
T-Mobile to Release Q3 2017 Earnings on October 23, 2017

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will issue an earnings release and Investor Factbook reporting its third quarter 2017 financial and operational results on Monday, October 23, 2017 at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). A vlog with President and Chief Executive Officer John Legere and a prepared Q&A discussing the results will be available at the same time. Please note that we will not host an earnings call this quarter.

The earnings release, Investor Factbook, and the Q&A will be posted on the Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. The vlog can be accessed via the Investor Relations website, Twitter (@JohnLegere and @TMobileIR) and the T-Mobile Newsroom (https://newsroom.t-mobile.com).

Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial and operational information to its investors using its investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company also intends to use the @TMobileIR Twitter account (https://twitter.com/TMobileIR) and the @JohnLegere Twitter (https://twitter.com/JohnLegere), Facebook and Periscope accounts, which Mr. Legere also uses as means for personal communications and observations, as means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that the Company intends to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on the Company’s investor relations website.

As America’s Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company’s advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 69.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com or join the conversation on Twitter using $TMUS.

