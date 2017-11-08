T-Mobile US, Inc. (Nasdaq: TMUS) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell for the New York City Veterans Day Parade

ADVISORY, Nov. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

What:

T-Mobile US, Inc. (Nasdaq:TMUS), America’s Un-carrier, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to celebrate its support of Veteran’s Day. T-Mobile will participate in the New York City Veteran’s Day Parade on Saturday, November 11.

In honor of the occasion, Andrew Sherrard, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, will ring the Closing Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Thursday, November 9, 2017 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

T-Mobile Media Contact:

[email protected]

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

[email protected]

Feed Information:

Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West

18 mhz Lower

DL 3811 Vertical

FEC 3/4

SR 13.235

DR 18.295411

MOD 4:2:0

DVBS QPSK

Social Media:

For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit our Facebook page:

http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ.

For photos from ceremonies and events, please visit our Instagram page:

http://instagram.com/nasdaq

For livestream of ceremonies and events, please visit our YouTube page:

http://www.youtube.com/nasdaq/live

For news tweets, please visit our Twitter page:

http://twitter.com/nasdaq

For exciting viral content and ceremony photos, please visit our Tumblr page:

http://nasdaq.tumblr.com/

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at:

https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

Photos:

To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Close, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market close of your choice.

About T-Mobile US, Inc

As America’s Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 70.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

About Nasdaq-100 Index®

The Nasdaq-100 Index, launched in January 1985, is one of the most widely followed benchmarks in the world. The Nasdaq-100 Index is the basis of the PowerShares QQQ Trust (Nasdaq:QQQ) which aims to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond with the Nasdaq-100 Index’s performance. In addition, options, futures and structured products based on the Nasdaq-100 Index and the PowerShares QQQ Trust trade on various exchanges.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

-NDAQA-