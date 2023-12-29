Galatasaray and Fenerbahce were set to play in Riyadh on FridayTribute to founder of modern Turkey was reportedly rejectedThe Turkish Super Cup final between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce scheduled to be played in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Friday was postponed over what the clubs described as “some problems” in the event’s organisation.At the heart of those issues, according to media reports, was the wish of the two Istanbul teams to wear T-shirts featuring the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, during the warm-up before the evening kick-off. Continue reading…

