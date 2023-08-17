T-Square Properties Helps Feed Seattle Residents T-Square Properties volunteered with Seattle’s Food Lifeline where team members sorted and repacked nearly 4,000 pounds of food for area families and individuals in need.

BOTHELL, Wash., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — T-Square Properties (TSP), an Associa company and leading provider of professional property management services throughout the greater Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond area and surrounding cities, recently volunteered with Food Lifeline, a local non-profit that supplies food pantries and shelters across western Washington. TSP team members turned out to sort and repack 18 pallets that were then distributed to help feed hundreds of families and individuals. It took less than one hour for the highly motivated volunteers to process 3,650 pounds of food products!

Food Lifeline is on a mission to end hunger in western Washington. They believe access to food is a basic human right and that nobody deserves to be hungry. Food Lifeline provides nutritious food to 1.37 million people facing hunger by sourcing nutritious food from a variety of food industry partners. They distribute more than 282,000 meals daily through a network of 350 food banks, shelters, and meal programs. Food Lifeline also works to end hunger by addressing its root causes, including poverty, racial inequity, and social injustice. They do so by partnering with organizations that address related causes of poverty, and by bundling food assistance with other community-based programs and services. To learn more donating or volunteering, visit https://foodlifeline.org/.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, a quarterly company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

“This was a wonderful team-building experience and I truly appreciate those employees who volunteered their time and enthusiasm,” said T-Square Properties President Tom Tollifson. “Giving back to those communities in which we work and live is one of our core values as a company and we look forward to making similar contributions in the future.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

