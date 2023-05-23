LEXINGTON, Mass., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced it has initiated a process to explore a range of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing value. To support the strategic process, the Company has initiated a restructuring plan which includes a reduction in force.

The Company has engaged an advisory firm to explore all potential strategic alternatives to maximize value, including an acquisition, merger, reverse merger, other business combination, sale of assets, licensing, and other strategic transactions. No updates on the process are expected to be provided during the evaluation period unless and until the Board of Directors has concluded that disclosure is appropriate or required.

A strategic restructuring program is being implemented to preserve capital and better position the Company to explore all strategic alternatives, while continuing to support its customers, pursue new commercial opportunities and advance pipeline development. The restructuring program is designed to reduce annual operating costs and includes, among other things, an incremental reduction of nearly 30% of the Company’s workforce completed this past week.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Biothreat™ Panel, the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as next-generation products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

