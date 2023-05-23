The T2Biothreat Panel detects six biothreat pathogens and runs on the FDA-cleared T2Dx Instrument

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced that it has submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Company’s T2Biothreat™ Panel. The FDA submission follows the recently completed U.S. clinical evaluation that demonstrated very high sensitivity and specificity, and included 350 contrived positive samples and over 470 negative blood samples from both healthy and febrile subjects.

The T2Biothreat Panel is a fully-automated, direct-from-blood test designed to run on the FDA-cleared T2Dx® Instrument and simultaneously detects six biothreat pathogens identified as threats by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including the organisms that cause anthrax (Bacillus anthracis), tularemia (Francisella tularensis), glanders (Burkholderia mallei), melioidosis (Burkholderia pseudomallei), plague (Yersinia pestis), and typhus (Rickettsia prowazekii). Rapid detection of these pathogens is essential to getting infected patients on the appropriate antimicrobial therapy and improving clinical outcomes.

“This FDA submission marks an important milestone in our commitment to protect Americans from the threat of deliberate or naturally occurring outbreaks of biothreat pathogens,” stated John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems. “We believe the T2Biothreat Panel demonstrates very high sensitivity and specificity for a direct-from-blood multi-target biothreat product, the only such product developed by a U.S.-owned company, and we look forward to working through the FDA premarket review process to obtain clearance.”

In a public health emergency involving biothreat pathogens, rapid and accurate diagnostic testing is expected to play a central role in minimizing health and economic impact. If not treated promptly, infections with these pathogens can result in mortality rates of 40-90%, as described in Medical Aspects of Biological Warfare and by the Center for Food Security and Public Health. The T2Biothreat Panel is able to detect the aforementioned biothreat pathogens within 4 hours and provide clinicians with the needed information to appropriately treat infected patients.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50119C00053.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Biothreat™ Panel, the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as next-generation products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the ability of the T2Biothreat Panel to simultaneously detect six biothreat pathogens, product demand, and the ability of the T2Biothreat Panel to protect Americans from the threat of deliberate or naturally occurring outbreaks of biothreat pathogens, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) any inability to (a) realize anticipated benefits from commitments, contracts or products; (b) successfully execute strategic priorities; (c) bring products to market; (d) expand product usage or adoption; (e) obtain customer testimonials; (f) accurately predict growth assumptions; (g) realize anticipated revenues; (h) incur expected levels of operating expenses; or (i) increase the number of high-risk patients at customer facilities; (ii) failure of early data to predict eventual outcomes; (iii) failure to make or obtain anticipated FDA filings or clearances within expected time frames or at all; or (iv) the factors discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 31, 2023, and other filings the Company makes with the SEC from time to time, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While the Company may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, unless required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. Thus, no one should assume that the Company’s silence over time means that actual events are bearing out as expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin Group

ir@T2Biosystems.com

415-937-5406