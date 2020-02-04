T2 Biosystems Announces Participation at Clinical Conferences in February

Company will highlight need for rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced the Company’s participation in two conferences in February: Society of Critical Care Medicine’s (SCCM) 48th Critical Care Congress, and Medlab Middle East 19th Annual Laboratory Management and Medicine Conference.

“A recent study in The Lancet estimated that 11 million people died with sepsis in 2017 — accounting for nearly 20% of all deaths worldwide — more deaths than all forms of cancer combined,” said John Sperzel, Chief Executive Officer of T2 Biosystems. “We are excited to further demonstrate how our technology is helping to improve clinical outcomes and make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients suspected of sepsis.”

At the Medlab Middle East congress in Dubai, held February 3-6, 2020, Professor Pavel Drevinek, M.D., Ph.D. from Motol University Hospital in the Czech Republic will present, “Using T2MR Technology for rapid detection of ESKAPE Pathogens directly from whole blood.” The presentation will highlight the real-world, positive impact that T2 Biosystems’ rapid diagnostics that detect sepsis-causing pathogens can have on patients and clinicians.

During the SCCM’s Congress, held in Orlando, Florida, on February 16-19, 2020, the Company, including T2 Biosystems’ Vice President of Medical Affairs, Sandy Estrada, Pharm. D., will highlight the capabilities of its T2Bacteria® and T2Candida® panels. These panels are the only FDA cleared diagnostic tools that can detect sepsis-causing pathogens in the bloodstream directly from whole blood, providing results in three to five hours instead of days, as is seen with current blood culture-based methods. As a result, patients can receive targeted treatment sooner, and hospitals can better manage costs associated with identifying and treating sepsis, including antimicrobial costs.

Attendees can learn more about the Company’s innovations, as well as their clinical and economic benefits, at SCCM at Booth #1123.

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in health care, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Bacteria® Panel, and the T2ResistanceTM Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including products for the detection of additional species and antibiotic resistance markers of sepsis pathogens, and tests for Lyme disease.

