LEXINGTON, Mass., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced the second largest sale of sepsis-driven T2Dx® Instruments in Company history.

T2 Biosystems’ distribution partner, Biomedica Poland, secured a multi-year contract for T2Dx Instruments and sepsis test panels that are expected to be deployed in selected hospitals across Poland. The initial order includes seven T2Dx Instruments, valued at more than $450,000, with the potential for nine additional instruments to be sold and deployed into an increased number of hospitals in Poland during the second half of 2023. The initial term of the contract secured by our distributor is for three years, with the potential to extend for an additional two years.

“We are thrilled with this order and look forward to working closely with our distribution partner, Biomedica Poland, to deliver our state-of-the-art sepsis diagnostic products to hospitals across Poland,” stated John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems. “Our sepsis test revenue increased by 67% in Central Europe during the first quarter of 2023, compared to the prior year period, and we believe there is enormous potential to further expand the adoption of our sepsis products in Poland and throughout Europe.”

Poland is the fifth most populous member state in the European Union, with over 40 million people, and has more than 1,200 hospitals. Based on the findings of a 2020 survey of hospitals in Poland, it was concluded that, “there is room for improvement in sepsis and septic shock management at its early phase.” A study of severe sepsis in ICU patients in Poland found morality rates from 46% to 54% and length of stay in the ICU ranging from 8 to 13 days in the ICU. The introduction of the Company’s T2Dx Instrument and sepsis test panels provides rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, in just 3-5 hours, potentially enabling clinicians to achieve faster targeted antimicrobial therapy, reduce hospital length of stay and improve patient outcomes.

