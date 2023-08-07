Received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for Candida auris test, achieved record quarterly sepsis test panel orders and received second largest sepsis driven T2Dx® Instrument order

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) (the “Company”), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Recent Financial and Operational Highlights

Achieved second quarter total revenue of $2.0 million, a decrease of 67% compared to the prior year period primarily due to a $3.4 million reduction in BARDA research contribution revenues.

Achieved sepsis test panel revenue of $1.3 million, representing an increase of 7% compared to the prior year period, despite ending the quarter with a $350 thousand sepsis test backorder.

Executed contracts for 11 T2Dx Instruments during the second quarter, including 4 in the U.S. and 7 internationally.

Secured multi-year contract with a European distributor for 7 T2Dx Instruments and sepsis test panels for Poland – including T2Bacteria® Panel, T2Candida® Panel, and T2Resistance® Panel.

Strengthened balance sheet by converting $10.0 million, or approximately 20%, of term loan debt with CRG Servicing LLC (“CRG”) in exchange for shares of T2 Biosystems equity.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.1 million as of June 30, 2023, and the Company raised an additional $10.9 million in net proceeds through ATM sales during the third quarter.

Received extension to comply with Nasdaq listing requirements through November 20, 2023.

Recent Pipeline and Clinical Highlights

Received FDA Breakthrough Device designation for Candida auris direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test, marking the third T2 Biosystems’ product to receive this designation.

Completed patient enrollment in the U.S. clinical trial for the T2Resistance Panel.

Filed FDA submission for T2Biothreat™ Panel, a direct-from-blood diagnostic test that runs on the FDA-cleared T2Dx Instrument and detects six biothreat pathogens identified as threats by CDC.

Established a clinical collaboration with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to implement the T2Bacteria Panel and assess its impact on antibiotic usage and clinical interventions.

“Our second quarter results were highlighted by record quarterly sepsis test panel orders and the second largest sepsis-driven instrument order in company history, demonstrating increasing demand for our life-saving direct-from-whole blood sepsis pathogen detection products,” stated John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems. “Progressing each of our corporate priorities, the implementation of our strategic restructuring program, which has led to a reduction in operating costs and the strengthening of the balance sheet, positions T2 Biosystems to continue the exploration of strategic alternatives and execute on our product development and growth initiatives.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $2.0 million, a 67% decrease compared to the prior year period, driven primarily by reduced BARDA contribution revenues and de minimus COVID-19 test sales. Product revenue was $2.0 million, a decrease of 23% compared to the prior year period, driven by the decline in COVID-19 test sales and partially offset by increased sepsis test sales.

Cost of product revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $4.9 million, a 4% decrease compared to the prior year period, driven by decreased COVID-19 test sales. Research and development expenses were $3.9 million, a 52% decrease compared to the prior year period, driven by decreased BARDA contract activities. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $6.3 million, a 20% decrease compared to the prior year period driven by decreased Medical Affairs spending.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $6.3 million, $0.08 per share, compared to a net loss of $18.0 million, $5.10 per share, in the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.1 million as of June 30, 2023. The Company raised $18.5 million in net proceeds through ATM sales in the second quarter of 2023 and on July 6, 2023, converted $10 million, or approximately 20%, of its term loan into equity.

Updated 2023 Financial Outlook

The Company now expects full year total sepsis and related product revenue of $9.5 million to $10.5 million, representing growth of 13% to 25%, compared to 2022.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company’s management team will host a conference call today, August 7, 2023, beginning at 4:30 pm ET. Investors interested in listening to the call may do so by dialing 888-506-0062 for domestic callers or 973-528-0011 for International callers and using conference ID 420267 approximately five minutes prior to the start time. A live and recorded webcast of the call will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.t2biosystems.com.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Biothreat™ Panel, the Candida auris test, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as next-generation products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,084 $ 10,329 Accounts receivable 1,349 2,163 Inventories 4,337 4,285 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,100 2,582 Total current assets 23,870 19,359 Property and equipment, net 4,572 4,533 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,088 8,741 Restricted cash 551 1,551 Other assets 49 143 Total assets $ 37,130 $ 34,327 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Notes payable $ 50,571 $ 49,651 Accounts payable 2,234 1,296 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,400 7,269 Operating lease liability 1,480 1,352 Derivative liability related to Term Loan 836 — Warrant liabilities 270 39 Deferred revenue 265 172 Total current liabilities 66,056 59,779 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 7,433 8,214 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 64 52 Derivative liability related to Term Loan, net of current portion — 1,088 Accrued interest on term loan — 4,849 Total liabilities 73,553 73,982 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 13) Stockholders’ deficit Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 241,849,922 and

7,716,519 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022,

respectively 242 8 Additional paid-in capital 521,866 494,556 Accumulated deficit (558,531 ) (534,219 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (36,423 ) (39,655 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 37,130 $ 34,327

T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)