The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Releases 2023 Hospital Sepsis Program Core Elements

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today praised actions taken by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) aimed at optimizing hospital sepsis programs in the United States.

The CDC’s newly-released Hospital Sepsis Program Core Elements is intended to help hospitals implement, monitor, and optimize sepsis programs and improve survival rates. The program includes seven elements: Hospital Leadership Commitment, Accountability, Multi-Professional Expertise, Action, Tracking, Reporting, and Education.

“Sepsis is taking too many lives. One in three people who dies in a hospital has sepsis during that hospitalization. Rapid diagnosis and immediate appropriate treatment, including antibiotics, are essential to saving lives, yet the challenges of awareness about and recognition of sepsis are enormous,” stated Mandy Cohen, M.D., M.P.H., CDC Director in the release announcing the Hospital Sepsis Program Core Elements.“ That’s why CDC is calling on all U.S. hospitals to have a sepsis program and raise the bar on sepsis care by incorporating these seven core elements.”

T2Biosystems’ products, including the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, and the T2Candida® Panel, are the first and only FDA-cleared products able to detect sepsis-causing pathogens directly from whole blood, in 3-5 hours, without the need to wait days for a positive blood culture. The limitations of blood culture are well-known, including poor sensitivity and lengthy time to result. A meta-analysis of 14 controlled studies was published in a peer-reviewed medical journal and compared the use of T2 Biosystems’ products to blood culture-based protocols. T2 Biosystems’ products identified sepsis-causing pathogens 77 hours faster, allowed patients to receive targeted antimicrobial 42 hours faster, allowed clinicians to de-escalate from empiric therapy 7 hours faster, and reduced length of stay on the hospital and ICU by approximately 5 days.

Data shows that empiric protocols used to administer antimicrobials are only optimal in 30-60% of cases, and mortality risk increases by up to 8% for each hour of delayed targeted antimicrobial treatment. Rapid detection of sepsis causing pathogens is essential to achieve faster targeted antimicrobial therapy, improve antibiotic stewardship, and reduce the threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

“We applaud the CDC and Director Dr. Mandy Cohen for taking action to address the sepsis crisis that is plaguing U.S. hospitals and causing the death of hundreds of thousands of Americans each year,” stated John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO at T2 Biosystems. “We cannot continue to rely on decades-old technologies and past processes that are failing patients, payors, and providers. We believe CDC’s leadership will serve as a catalyst to accelerate the adoption of new products and technologies that can enhance the standard of care, reduce cost, and improve patient outcomes.”

Sepsis is the leading cause of death in U.S. hospitals, causing the death of approximately 350,000 Americans each year, including 80,000 following discharges to hospice. Sepsis is the leading cost of U.S. hospitalization, costing the U.S. healthcare system $62 billion annually, as well as the leading cause of 30-day re-hospitalization in the U.S., causing 19% of sepsis survivors to be re-hospitalized within 30 days and 40% to be re-hospitalized within 90 days.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Biothreat™ Panel, the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as next-generation products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

