LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) (the “Company”), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced that it received written notice from the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (NASDAQ) on October 31, 2022 informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market.

As previously reported, T2 Biosystems was notified by NASDAQ on November 05, 2021 that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule because its common stock failed to meet the closing bid price of $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days. To regain compliance with the Rule, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on October 26, 2022, the tenth consecutive trading day when the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock was greater than $1.00, and the matter is now closed.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Biothreat™ Panel, the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as next-generation products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

