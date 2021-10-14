Breaking News
T2 Biosystems Showcases Research from Recent Industry Conferences

Leading rapid diagnostics company shares highlights of comprehensive data presented at AACC, CAP21 and IDWeek

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced poster session and abstract data showcasing results of its rapid diagnostic technologies at several industry conferences throughout Sepsis Awareness Month.

“We are committed to the generation of clinical data to support the adoption and utilization of our rapid diagnostic technology, especially when it comes to bloodstream infections (BSI) and sepsis,” said John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO at T2 Biosystems. “In recent weeks, compelling new data has been shared with the medical community to continue critical discussions on the importance of culture-independent rapid diagnostics in timely and accurate detection of sepsis-causing pathogens as well as patient and healthcare outcomes.”

Across three industry conferences in September – the American Association for Clinical Chemistry’s (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo; the College of American Pathologists’ Annual Meeting (CAP21); and IDWeek – T2 Biosystems unveiled data about forward-thinking healthcare and the importance of the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens. The content, which is now available online, includes:

Impact of Blood Culture-Independent Rapid Diagnostics on Early Identification of Sepsis-Causing Pathogens – Presented by Aparna Ahuja, MD, Chief Medical Officer at T2 Biosystems.

  • Literature review evaluating the impact of T2MR® culture-independent rapid diagnostics on accuracy of lab results, time to diagnosis of blood stream infections, impact on patientcare outcomes.
  • Results show T2Candida® and T2Bacteria® Panels provide rapid, specific and sensitive detection of bloodstream infections caused by pathogens commonly implicated in BSI that progress to sepsis.
  • Performance of both assays demonstrated high accuracy with overall sensitivity and specificity of T2Candida® at 91.1% and 99.4% and T2Bacteria® at 90% and 98%, respectively.
  • T2 Panels provided opportunity to initiate faster targeted therapy, de-escalation, shorter ICU and hospital length of stay and antimicrobial cost savings.

Performance of the T2Resistance® Panel in Whole Blood, and Implications for Improving Appropriate Therapy of Bloodstream Infections – Presented by Abigail Skeel, Researcher at University of Pittsburgh.

  • Evaluation of the performance of the T2Resistance® Panel in detecting targeted resistance markers in patients with bloodstream infections due to ESKAPE pathogens and the potential impact on time to appropriate antibiotic therapy.
  • The T2Resistance Panel demonstrated sensitivity of 92% to 100% and specificity of 99% to 100% as compared to sequencing, detected resistance determinants in three to seven hours, and has the potential to significantly shorten time to appropriate antibiotics.

Development of a Rapid, High Sensitivity, Direct from Blood Assay for Identification of Biothreat Organisms – Presented by Robert Shivers, PhD, Director of Microbiology at T2 Biosystems.

  • Discussion of the development of an in vitro diagnostic assay for the identification of biothreat organisms direct from a patient blood sample.
  • Achievement of sensitive and specific detection of six CDC Category A or Category B bacterial biothreat species directly from blood samples in less than five hours using T2 Biosystems’ T2Dx® Instrument.

T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel is Able to Detect All SARS-CoV-2 Variants as Confirmed by Genomic Surveillance – Presented by Nabuan Naufer, scientist at T2 Biosystems.

  • Review of the analysis of SARS-CoV-2 sequences confirms that the Company’s T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel detects all currently documented COVID-19 variants, resulting in a routine screening methodology to confirm detection of emerging novel variants.

Utilization of a Novel Diagnostic Assay to Improve Turnaround Time and Accurate Diagnosis and Treatment of Secondary Candidemia in a Critically Ill Immunosuppressed COVID-19 Patient – Presented by Ashley Cubillos, PharmD at Lee Health.

  • Case study highlights the utilization of the T2Candida® Panel for timely and accurate diagnosis of candidemia in a critically ill patient with COVID-19 resulting in rapid initiation of targeted antifungal therapy and a positive outcome for the patient.

T2 Biosystems is the company behind the FDA-cleared T2Bacteria® Panel and T2Candida® Panel. By providing quicker results, the panels enable clinicians to target therapy faster for their patients suspected of sepsis, often before the second dose of antimicrobial is administered, leading to better patient outcomes, improved antimicrobial stewardship, and reductions in length of stay in the hospital. For more information, visit www.T2Biosystems.com.

About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as additional products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers, and biothreat pathogens.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the development of clinical data to support the adoption and utilization of our rapid diagnostic technology, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan”, “believe”, “project”, “forecast”, “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” and similar statements of a future or forward looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) any inability to (a) realize anticipated benefits from commitments, contracts or products; (b) successfully execute strategic priorities; (c) bring products to market; (d) expand product usage or adoption; (e) obtain customer testimonials; (f) accurately predict growth assumptions; (g) realize anticipated revenues; (h) incur expected levels of operating expenses; or (i) increase the number of high-risk patients at customer facilities; (ii) failure of early data to predict eventual outcomes; (iii) failure to make or obtain anticipated FDA filings or clearances within expected time frames or at all; or (iv) the factors discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 16, 2020, and other filings the Company makes with the SEC from time to time. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While the Company may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, unless required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. Thus, no one should assume that the Company’s silence over time means that actual events are bearing out as expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:
Meagan Dominick, Vault Communications
mdominick@vaultcommunications.com 
773-369-4255

Investor Contact:
Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinIR.com 
415-937-5406

