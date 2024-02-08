LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 and business updates after market close on Thursday, February 15, 2024. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at www.t2biosystems.com, on the Investors page in the Events & Presentations section. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 (US/Canada) or 1-973-528-0011 (International), passcode 106354, approximately ten to five minutes prior to the start time.

About T2 Biosystems:

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care through the rapid detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens which allow faster targeted antimicrobial treatment. T2 Biosystems’ products are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology and include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2Biothreat™ Panel. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the U.S. T2Resistance® Panel, expanded T2Bacteria Panel to add Acinetobacter baumannii, the Candida auris test, and the T2Lyme™ Panel. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

