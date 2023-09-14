TAB Bank has served small businesses, families, and individuals nationwide since 1998.

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, TAB Bank, a technology-driven online bank, celebrates its 25th anniversary of providing financial solutions for businesses, families, and individuals nationwide, uniquely designed to serve the needs of the underserved.

“TAB’s success has been built on the foundation of our three pillars for success—Great People, Great Customer Experience, and Great Financials—with an emphasis on Great People,” said Rick Bozzelli, President and CEO of TAB Bank.

“As we celebrate the 25th anniversary, we are not just celebrating a financial institution; We are celebrating a community that believes in our mission and contributes to our shared success. The bank would not be what it is today without the unwavering support of our employees, customers, partners, and stakeholders shaping our journey and propelling us forward,” Bozzelli said.

TAB Bank is commemorating this significant milestone with a celebration held at the Ogden Eccles Conference Center on Friday, September 15.

Since 1998, TAB Bank has continually evolved to create access to financial success for everyone. Beginning with over-the-road truckers in the transportation industry, today, TAB offers a broad suite of deposit and lending options to all segments of the population. TAB makes it easy to securely deposit, grow, and manage your money while enjoying competitive reward programs and savings interest rates 11x better than the national average*. The bank is committed to providing flexibility and support in all stages of business or personal financial growth and through all economic conditions.

Over the past decade, TAB has expanded its offerings to include asset-based lending, working capital lending, factoring, consumer lending, commercial real estate lending and more. Banking-as-a-service (BaaS) solutions and strategic partnerships with fintech companies enable TAB to reach an even broader network of underserved communities through API integrations and back-end fulfillment that provide partners with needed regulatory frameworks.

TAB has navigated various challenges and reached many milestones over the years. From leadership changes, economic uncertainty, remodeling TAB headquarters, to establishing a stellar company culture; offering a High-Yield Savings product ranked by top publications as one of the best in the nation; issuing 10,483 PPP loans, protecting more than 53,000 jobs during the pandemic; and surpassing asset totals of $1.3B, TABs fundamental values have remained the same.

“Looking ahead, TAB Bank remains firmly committed to our mission and vision—unlocking dreams with bold financial solutions that lift and empower,” said Bozzelli. “The next 25 years hold even greater opportunities and challenges. Together, we will continue to innovate, lead, and make a lasting impact on the financial services industry.”

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank is an innovative and technology-forward bank offering custom banking solutions to consumers and commercial businesses across a wide range of industries throughout the country. Our bank is and has always been a completely mobile online solution that makes banking easier and more intuitive. After 25 years, TAB Bank’s focus remains with providing banking solutions to ensure financial success of our clients.

For more information, visit www.TABBank.com.

*according to FDIC Monthly Rate Cap Information as of July 17, 2023

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris

Director of Marketing

801-624-5172

trevor.morris@tabbank.com

Twitter – @TABBank

Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank