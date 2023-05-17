OGDEN, Utah, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAB Bank (“TAB”) is being recognized as the Best Community Bank in Utah by the Best of State Awards. TAB will be recognized at a Gala on May 24 at the Salt Palace Grand Ballroom in Salt Lake City.

TAB is a technology-driven, digital, online bank serving primarily small and medium businesses, families, and individuals nationwide since 1998. Best of State judges considered the bank’s following accomplishments in 2022:

Providing almost $25 million in community development loans, investments and approximately $100,000 in grants, donations and contributions during 2022.

Creating innovative treasury and deposit management products.

Receiving honors from the American Business Awards, Utah Business, GOBankingRates Top 100 Banks, 20 Best Online Banks of 2022, and Bankrate’s Best Online Banks of 2022.

Serving over 1,500 community service hours to the local community.

Raising over $475,000 for the Ogden Rescue Mission and helping to provide over near 200,000 meals to individuals in the community who need assistance.

Supporting more than 30 foundations/non-profit organizations in our local community.

“We continue our innovative focus on developing products and services toward our overriding goal of creating access to financial success for everyone,” said Rick Bozzelli, TAB Bank President and CEO. “These awards acknowledge TAB’s commitment to our customers nationwide while providing a great customer experience.”

TAB Bank is also being honored by the American Business Awards® in marketing with a Gold Stevie® Award for Marketing Campaign of the Year in the Financial Products and Services category. TAB and other award winners will be honored at a gala ceremony in New York City on June 13.

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries throughout the country. These solutions are customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during all economic cycles. TAB does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services. Visit https://www.tabbank.com/ for more information.

Contact

Trevor Morris

Director of Marketing

801-624-5172

trevor.morris@tabbank.com

Twitter – @TABBank

Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank