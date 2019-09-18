TAB Bank Provides This Bar Saves Lives LLC with a $1.75 Million Revolving Credit Facility

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has provided This Bar Saves Lives LLC dba This Saves Lives with a $1.75 million revolving credit facility.  The new facility will provide for the company’s ongoing working capital needs.

Based in Los Angeles, This Saves Lives is a snack food company that produces healthy snacks for kids and families.  The company partners with other charitable organizations to provide packets of life-saving food to malnourished children around the world.  Every time a purchase is made, a food packet is sent to a child in need.  So far, over 11 million life-saving food packets have been sent around the world.

Hollywood actors Kristen Bell, Ryan Devlin, Todd Grinnell, and Ravi Patel are the co-founders of This Saves Lives with the goal of building a sustainable social impact company that helps prevent global malnutrition.  TAB Bank is very pleased to have been chosen by This Saves Lives to provide them with expanded financing, service, and support to help them grow and continue to produce their great snack food products and carry forth with their humanitarian purpose and mission.

“We are very passionate about our mission to fight early childhood malnutrition while bringing great tasting and healthy food options to kids, families, and individuals in a fun way.  TAB Bank has been a great partner in providing financing that will help us continue to grow and advance our mission.  We are very pleased to be working with them,” commented Henry R. Mandell, Chief Financial Officer of This Saves Lives.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries.  These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions.  TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance.  TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Brett Horwitz is TAB Bank’s Vice President and Business Development Officer based in Southern California.  Brett has years of experience developing client relationships and structuring credit facilities in the asset-based lending arena.  Brett can be reached at 949.466.5255 or at [email protected].

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris
Director of Marketing
801-624-5172
[email protected]
Twitter – @TABBank
Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b530a675-5cf1-42bc-a286-aa1e12670528

